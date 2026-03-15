Used Jaecoo J7, Omoda C9 and Tank 500 offer affordable luxury

Influx of Chinese SUVs has made premium products much more accessable than before.

The Chinese car revolution has not only presented the buying public with affordable cars in general, but also premium rides at affordable prices like the Jaecoo J7.

As such, many buyers have realised that luxury features, high-end design and solid build quality do not have to come at a premium.

“South African consumers are increasingly reassessing what constitutes a premium motoring experience,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“Today, luxury is defined as much by technology, comfort and perceived quality as it is by badge prestige. And the used car market in particular offers compelling opportunities for buyers to access these attributes at far more attainable price points.”

Jaecoo J7 an enticing prospect

The stylish Jaecoo J7 has been around for less than two years, but it has already garnered a strong following thanks to its Range Rover-inspired styling, generous standard specification and solid build quality. Unlike the Range Rover, it offers appealing new price tags and even better value on the used car market.

The average Jaecoo J7 is listed for R523 612 on AutoTrader and features average mileage of just 7 052km and registration age of one year. In the J7 line-up even the entry-level Vortex comes standard with 18-inch wheels, six airbags, cruise control, satellite navigation and a panoramic roof, among other features.

Another model from a Chery-owned marque, the Omoda C9, also offers exceptional value for money in the pre-owned space. With a premium-feeling interior packed with technology and soft-touch materials, the C9 feels suitably upmarket, while its sharp exterior design ensures it stands out on the road.

In 2025, the Omoda C9 had an average used listing price of R768 923 on AutoTrader. The average mileage was just 5 298km with the average registration age one year.

ALSO READ: Intriguing Jaecoo J7 justifies Chery’s decision to divide and rule

Tank 500 packs a punch

The GWM Tank 500 is another compelling alternative to offerings from the heritage premium brands. With bold styling and undeniable road presence, the Tank 500 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) looks every bit like a luxury SUV. This reflects in its average used price of R1 078 653. As GWM’s flagship model, the Tank 500 places a strong emphasis on value-for-money luxury, combining hybrid performance with a long list of high-end features.

Apart from its combined output of 255kW of power and 648Nm of torque, the Tank 500 also offers a plush seven-seat interior and equipment such as massaging Nappa leather seats, a 14.6-inch touchscreen and 360-degree camera.