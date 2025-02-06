Volkswagen Polo Vivo’s 15th celebrated with special Edition 15

Limited edition will be restricted to 1 500, two colours and go on-sale in the third quarter of the year.

Polo Vivo Edition 15 will only be offered in batches of 1 500 units. Images: Charl Bosch

Marking its 15th anniversary this year since becoming the CitiGolf’s de facto replacement, Volkswagen unveiled a new commemorative edition of the Polo Vivo at its product Indaba on Wednesday (5 February) ahead of sales starting in the third quarter.

Special birthday touches

Limited to 1 500 units in a choice of two colours, Deep Black Pearl and the new model unique Crystal Blue Pearl, the Polo Vivo Edition 15 pays homage to the nameplate’s amassing of 425 000 sales across its two generations so far.

Building on the mid-life facelift introduced last year, the Edition 15 touches include 15-inch machined Adelaide alloy wheels, a black roof and mirror caps, a blacked-out C-pillar and Edition 15 logos at the base of the rear doors and on the left side of the bonnet.

Crystal Blue Pearl will be only of only two colours available.

Inside, no changes have been made, bar an Edition 15 branded scuff plate which, like the door decal, sports a monogram of both generations of Vivo.

No mechanical details but…

Mechanically, the Edition 15 remains unchanged from the regular Vivo, however, no exact details were divulged.

Unique to the Edition 15 are the 15-inch machined Adelaide alloy wheels.

On closer inspection though, the displayed models were noted as having either the five-speed manual gearbox or the six-speed Tiptronic.

Edition 15 decal at the base of the rear doors includes a monogram of both generations of Vivo.

This suggest the presence of the 1.6-litre petrol engine up front as the neither the entry-level 1.4 nor the 1.0 TSI used in the GT can be had with the self-shifter. In addition, the latter also makes excusive use of a six-speed manual.

Edition 15 scuff plates forms part of the unique touches

Bar the exterior tweaks, it therefore, points to the manual Edition 15 being based on the 1.6 Style and the Tiptronic on the 1.6 Life.

Interior has not received any additional changes from those applied at the Vivo’s facelift last year.

If so, power will be rated at the same 77kW/153Nm directed to the front axle through the respective gearbox option.

Pricing later

Set to be fully detailed before its third quarter market debut as mentioned, pricing for the Polo Vivo Edition 15 wasn’t divulged, though based on the current line-up, projections point to it possibly slotting-in between the Style priced at R326 900 and the GT at R363 100.

As it mentioned, this is purely speculative and will only be confirmed by Volkswagen in due course.

