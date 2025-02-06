Volkswagen Polo Vivo’s 15th celebrated with special Edition 15
Limited edition will be restricted to 1 500, two colours and go on-sale in the third quarter of the year.
Polo Vivo Edition 15 will only be offered in batches of 1 500 units. Images: Charl Bosch
Marking its 15th anniversary this year since becoming the CitiGolf’s de facto replacement, Volkswagen unveiled a new commemorative edition of the Polo Vivo at its product Indaba on Wednesday (5 February) ahead of sales starting in the third quarter.
Special birthday touches
Limited to 1 500 units in a choice of two colours, Deep Black Pearl and the new model unique Crystal Blue Pearl, the Polo Vivo Edition 15 pays homage to the nameplate’s amassing of 425 000 sales across its two generations so far.
ALSO READ: Volkswagen unwraps safer, more tech-filled facelift Polo Vivo
Building on the mid-life facelift introduced last year, the Edition 15 touches include 15-inch machined Adelaide alloy wheels, a black roof and mirror caps, a blacked-out C-pillar and Edition 15 logos at the base of the rear doors and on the left side of the bonnet.
Inside, no changes have been made, bar an Edition 15 branded scuff plate which, like the door decal, sports a monogram of both generations of Vivo.
No mechanical details but…
Mechanically, the Edition 15 remains unchanged from the regular Vivo, however, no exact details were divulged.
On closer inspection though, the displayed models were noted as having either the five-speed manual gearbox or the six-speed Tiptronic.
This suggest the presence of the 1.6-litre petrol engine up front as the neither the entry-level 1.4 nor the 1.0 TSI used in the GT can be had with the self-shifter. In addition, the latter also makes excusive use of a six-speed manual.
Bar the exterior tweaks, it therefore, points to the manual Edition 15 being based on the 1.6 Style and the Tiptronic on the 1.6 Life.
If so, power will be rated at the same 77kW/153Nm directed to the front axle through the respective gearbox option.
Pricing later
Set to be fully detailed before its third quarter market debut as mentioned, pricing for the Polo Vivo Edition 15 wasn’t divulged, though based on the current line-up, projections point to it possibly slotting-in between the Style priced at R326 900 and the GT at R363 100.
As it mentioned, this is purely speculative and will only be confirmed by Volkswagen in due course.
NOW READ: Updated Polo Vivo defies its age with dramatic safety rating boost
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.