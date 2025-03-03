Price tag slapped on heavy-duty facelift Volkswagen Crafter 50

Refreshed Crafter range will be expanded later with the lower 35 variants powered by the more powerful 130 kW, and with the option of four-wheel-drive.

Lightly revised aesthetically, the Crafter, for now, only comes in heavy-duty 50 guise. Picture: Volkswagen

A surprise reveal at its annual product Indaba last month, Volkswagen has divulged pricing details of the facelift Crafter, but only the heavy-duty 50 variant instead of the entire range.

Dimensions and power

Spanning four models, the double rear axle Crafter offers two body configurations: an extra long wheelbase panel van measuring 4 490 mm in overall length with a gross vehicle weight (GVM) of five tonnes and a first-time bus conversation chassis cab.

Claimed cargo volume for the former is 17.5 m3 and the maximum height with the standard roof, 2 096 mm. A so-called super roof can, however, be had as an option.

Up front, all four models make use of the 2.0 BiTDI engine rated at 120kW/340Nm rather than the 130kW/400Nm made by the same unit in the Crafter 35.

Rear-end has not received any major updates. Picture: Volkswagen

While offered again with a six-speed manual gearbox, the eight-speed Tiptronic, previously exclusive to the 35, becomes an option across all derivatives.

As before, drive goes to the rear wheels only as the optional 4Motion system remains restricted to the 35

More spec

Lightly restyled with a new bumper, grille and slimmer headlights, the lion’s share of the overhaul has been inside where in addition to a new steering wheel, the Crafter gains a new 10.3-inch infotainment system, type-C USB ports, a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and new air vents.

Interior has undergone a significant redesign. picture: Volkswagen

Along with illuminated touch sliders for the air-conditioning controls now mounted at the base of the infotainment system, the physical handbrake between the seat has been dropped in favour of an electronic switch beside the touchscreen, while the lever for the Tiptronic ‘box moves the steering column.

A wireless smartphone charger and acoustic front and rear parking sensors become newly added options, with keyless entry, push-button start and a multi-function steering being new on the list of standard features.

Price

Included with each model’s price tag is a two-year/unlimited km warranty and a five-year/120 000 km service plan.

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI LWB – R991 000

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI LWB Tiptronic – R1 021 000

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI Bus Conversion – R991 000

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI Bus Conversion Tiptronic – R1 021 000

