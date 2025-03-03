Hilux back on top as new vehicle sales to surge in February

Uptick in February builds on the positive start in January in addition to being the fifth straight month of no overall decrease.

The Toyota Hilux has taken back its place as the country best-selling vehicle in February from the Suzuki Swift. Image: Toyota

The upward trajectory in South Africa’s new vehicle sales continued into February with a second consecutive monthly increase, and the fifth in a row since October last year.

Even top 10 split

Having surprisingly relinquished its crown to the new Suzuki Swift in January, the Toyota Hilux retook its customary first place with sales of 2 683 units versus the Indian-made Suzuki’s 2 351.

Keeping station in third, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo raked-in 2 187 approvals, while in fourth, the Ford Ranger emerged as the only other entrant to crack 2 000 units with an offset of 2 168.

Taking back its usual fifth place, the Isuzu D-Max jumped a single notch from January to settle at 1 924, with the Toyota Corolla Cross also improving a single position from last month’s sixth place with a total of 1 435 units sold.

Jumping up from eighth place to seventh, the Hyundai Grand i10’s 1 381 placed it above the Toyota Starlet, which dropped four places from last month for a total of 1 279.

Staying steady in ninth, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro again topped the best-selling Chinese car list with 1 147, with the final top 10 placing going to the Suzuki Fronx on 1 123.

Month in detail

Characterised by an even split between locally made and imported vehicles, the total offset of 47 978 units by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) registered a 7.3% increase from the 44 749 sold in February last year.

As in January, the various segments painted a mixed picture once again, with new passenger vehicles climbing 17% from 28 857 to 33 757, while light commercials again ended the month in the red with a downturn of 11.3% from last year’s 13 306 to 11 802.

In a further repeat from last month, medium-duty commercial vehicles rose 11.8% from 645 to 721, while heavy-duty trucks and buses went the other way by shedding 12.5% for a total of 1 698 versus 1 941 from 12 months ago.

Having won significant ground in January after a poor 2024, vehicle exports from February tapered off with a decrease of 12.3% from 39 517 last year to 34 656.

In total, dealer sales made-up 84.1% or 40 376 of all vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows;

Rental agencies: 11.1%;

Corporate Fleets: 2.2%;

Government: 2.5%

Naamsa reaction

“The 75-basis point rate cut since September, coupled with expectations of further monetary easing, continued to improve vehicle affordability and stimulate demand,” Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said.

He further added, “The February data reflects an industry that is adapting to both domestic tailwinds and global headwinds, reaffirming its structural resilience”.

On the declining export numbers, Mabasa remarked, “While global demand for South African-built models remains structurally strong, the decline in February’s export performance underscores the need to navigate shifting trade dynamics carefully”.

Top-10 marques

Having officially jumped the Volkswagen Group as the country’s second best-selling brand in January after Toyota, Suzuki retained its second step on the podium with an offset of 6 044 as part of an unchanged top five.

Positioned third behind the Hamamatsu marque and Toyota’s 11 397, Volkswagen’s 5 196 saw it finish above Hyundai and Ford, the latter on 3 048 and the former on 2 898.

Improving two places to sixth, Isuzu’s 2 039 saw it leapfrog both Chery and Great Wall Motors, with Wuhu again placing above Baoding with 1 924 compared to 1 713.

For a second month in a row, Mahindra finished in the top 10 with sales of 1 610, ahead of Nissan, who returned to the first 10 at the expense of alliance partner Renault and Kia with a total of 1 497.

February Top 50 Best-Sellers

Toyota Hilux – 2 683 Suzuki Swift – 2 351 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 187 Ford Ranger – 2 168 Isuzu D-Max – 1 924 Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 435 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 381 Toyota Starlet – 1 279 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 147 Suzuki Fronx – 1 123 Nissan Magnite – 1 055 Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 003 GWM Haval Jolion – 982 Kia Sonet – 877 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 875 Volkswagen Polo – 832 Mahindra Pik Up – 763 Renault Kwid – 750 Toyota HiAce – 711 Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 661 Toyota HiAce – 634 Suzuki Ertiga – 627 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 591 Omoda C5 – 552 Toyota Vitz – 551 Toyota Rumion – 482 Volkswagen T-Cross – 462 Hyundai Exter – 428 Nissan Navara – 412 Renault Kiger – 401 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 384 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 375 Suzuki Baleno – 360 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 346 Hyundai i20 – 317 Ford Territory – 304 Hyundai Venue – 290 Volkswagen Amarok – 290 GWM Haval H6 – 274 Suzuki Jimny – 274 Suzuki Grand Vitara – 271 Suzuki S-Presso – 267 Ford Everest – 263 Volkswagen Tiguan – 258 Jetour Dashing – 252 Renault Triber – 249 GWM P Series – 232 Suzuki Eeco – 231 Citroën C3 – 223 Chery Tiggo Cross – 216

