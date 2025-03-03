Motoring

Hilux back on top as new vehicle sales to surge in February

By Charl Bosch

3 Mar 2025

Uptick in February builds on the positive start in January in addition to being the fifth straight month of no overall decrease.

South Africa new vehicle sales February 2025

The Toyota Hilux has taken back its place as the country best-selling vehicle in February from the Suzuki Swift. Image: Toyota

The upward trajectory in South Africa’s new vehicle sales continued into February with a second consecutive monthly increase, and the fifth in a row since October last year.

Even top 10 split

Having surprisingly relinquished its crown to the new Suzuki Swift in January, the Toyota Hilux retook its customary first place with sales of 2 683 units versus the Indian-made Suzuki’s 2 351.

Keeping station in third, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo raked-in 2 187 approvals, while in fourth, the Ford Ranger emerged as the only other entrant to crack 2 000 units with an offset of 2 168.

Taking back its usual fifth place, the Isuzu D-Max jumped a single notch from January to settle at 1 924, with the Toyota Corolla Cross also improving a single position from last month’s sixth place with a total of 1 435 units sold.

Jumping up from eighth place to seventh, the Hyundai Grand i10’s 1 381 placed it above the Toyota Starlet, which dropped four places from last month for a total of 1 279.

Staying steady in ninth, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro again topped the best-selling Chinese car list with 1 147, with the final top 10 placing going to the Suzuki Fronx on 1 123.

Month in detail

Characterised by an even split between locally made and imported vehicles, the total offset of 47 978 units by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) registered a 7.3% increase from the 44 749 sold in February last year.

As in January, the various segments painted a mixed picture once again, with new passenger vehicles climbing 17% from 28 857 to 33 757, while light commercials again ended the month in the red with a downturn of 11.3% from last year’s 13 306 to 11 802.

In a further repeat from last month, medium-duty commercial vehicles rose 11.8% from 645 to 721, while heavy-duty trucks and buses went the other way by shedding 12.5% for a total of 1 698 versus 1 941 from 12 months ago.

Having won significant ground in January after a poor 2024, vehicle exports from February tapered off with a decrease of 12.3% from 39 517 last year to 34 656.

In total, dealer sales made-up 84.1% or 40 376 of all vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows;

  • Rental agencies: 11.1%;
  • Corporate Fleets: 2.2%;
  • Government: 2.5%

Naamsa reaction

“The 75-basis point rate cut since September, coupled with expectations of further monetary easing, continued to improve vehicle affordability and stimulate demand,” Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said.

He further added, “The February data reflects an industry that is adapting to both domestic tailwinds and global headwinds, reaffirming its structural resilience”.

On the declining export numbers, Mabasa remarked, “While global demand for South African-built models remains structurally strong, the decline in February’s export performance underscores the need to navigate shifting trade dynamics carefully”.

Top-10 marques

Having officially jumped the Volkswagen Group as the country’s second best-selling brand in January after Toyota, Suzuki retained its second step on the podium with an offset of 6 044 as part of an unchanged top five.

Positioned third behind the Hamamatsu marque and Toyota’s 11 397, Volkswagen’s 5 196 saw it finish above Hyundai and Ford, the latter on 3 048 and the former on 2 898.

Improving two places to sixth, Isuzu’s 2 039 saw it leapfrog both Chery and Great Wall Motors, with Wuhu again placing above Baoding with 1 924 compared to 1 713.

For a second month in a row, Mahindra finished in the top 10 with sales of 1 610, ahead of Nissan, who returned to the first 10 at the expense of alliance partner Renault and Kia with a total of 1 497.

February Top 50 Best-Sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 2 683
  2. Suzuki Swift – 2 351
  3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 187
  4. Ford Ranger – 2 168
  5. Isuzu D-Max – 1 924
  6. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 435
  7. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 381
  8. Toyota Starlet – 1 279
  9. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 147
  10. Suzuki Fronx – 1 123
  11. Nissan Magnite – 1 055
  12. Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 003
  13. GWM Haval Jolion – 982
  14. Kia Sonet – 877
  15. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 875
  16. Volkswagen Polo – 832
  17. Mahindra Pik Up – 763
  18. Renault Kwid – 750
  19. Toyota HiAce – 711
  20. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 661
  21. Toyota HiAce – 634
  22. Suzuki Ertiga – 627
  23. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 591
  24. Omoda C5 – 552
  25. Toyota Vitz – 551
  26. Toyota Rumion – 482
  27. Volkswagen T-Cross – 462
  28. Hyundai Exter – 428
  29. Nissan Navara – 412
  30. Renault Kiger – 401
  31. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 384
  32. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 375
  33. Suzuki Baleno – 360
  34. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 346
  35. Hyundai i20 – 317
  36. Ford Territory – 304
  37. Hyundai Venue – 290
  38. Volkswagen Amarok – 290
  39. GWM Haval H6 – 274
  40. Suzuki Jimny – 274
  41. Suzuki Grand Vitara – 271
  42. Suzuki S-Presso – 267
  43. Ford Everest – 263
  44. Volkswagen Tiguan – 258
  45. Jetour Dashing – 252
  46. Renault Triber – 249
  47. GWM P Series – 232
  48. Suzuki Eeco – 231
  49. Citroën C3 – 223
  50. Chery Tiggo Cross – 216

