Locally made Volkswagen Polo sets half-million ‘lifecycle’ record

24 October 2025

Latest record comes after the three millionth vehicle made at the plant rolled-off the production line earlier this month.

Volkswagen Polo set yet another record

The 500 000th current facelift generation Polo has been made. Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s Kariega plant has recorded its second milestone this month with the confirmation of the 500 000th Polo since assembly of the current facelifted model started in 2021.

Homeward bound

Departing the assembly line weeks after the three millionth overall manufactured vehicle, the 500 000th example, a Kings Red Polo 1.0 TSI, will be exported to Germany as the 452 207 outbound market made model since 2021.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen’s local vehicle production hits three million record

Since 1996, when assembly of the Seat Cordoba-based Polo Classic began, 1 992 464 Polo nameplate wearing vehicles have left the factory in the town formerly known as Uitenhage.

Until 2033

Made solely in South Africa since September last year, bar model specific versions in China and Brazil, the Polo is expected to remain in production until at least 2033 despite the pending arrival next year of the all-electric ID. Polo in Europe.

“While they still play Boney M at Christmas in South Africa, this market will have Polo,” Volkswagen Passenger Vehicle Head, Thomas Schäfer, told CAR Magazine at the IAA in Munich last month.

Setting records

Last year, the factory broke its own record set five years ago by producing 167 084 vehicles, the previous having been 161 954.

This also made is an all-time record for the factory since assembly of the Beetle began 73 years ago.

“The role of the Polo in the Volkswagen Group Africa success story has been a strong one, and the same can be said of its contribution to this country’s automotive exports,” Volkswagen Group Africa Production Director, Ulrich Schwabe, said in a statement.

 “I am proud to share in this milestone with the colleagues who build, sell and export this high-quality car to the world.”

