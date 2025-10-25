VW Golf 8.5 shows that solid hatch is still great alternative to SUV

Eight-speed Tiptronic transmission transforms the tried and trusted 1.4-litre engine.

When Volkswagen announced the return of the non-performance Golf in 8.5 guise earlier this year, the big talking point was the starting price of R580 900.

Since the garden variety VW Golf was last offered in 2021, the motoring landscape has been transformed by the Chinese revolution. The SUV-heavy 15 and counting local brands from the People’s Republic might not offer direct rivals to the hatchback, but their aggressive pricing structures lure buyers away from anything standing on heritage brands’ showroom floors.

But the reality is that not everybody wants an SUV. Just like there are buyers who still appreciate sedans despite the waning popularity of the body style, there are some who still prefer hatchbacks. Like a sedan, a lower centre of gravity leads to more dynamic drive, while more compact dimensions make it more manoeuvrable.

Superb powertrain

The Citizen Motoring‘s long-term VW Golf 8.5 in Life Plus guise has been a timely reminder of why Wolfburg’s hatchback is such a firm South African favourite. The hatch is part and parcel of our society. And not only because of the lure of GTI and R badges. But also because non-performances versions are just so damn good.

Our VW Golf 8.5 rides on 17-inch alloys. Picture: Mark Jones

The combination of the tried and trusted 1.4-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine mated to eight-speed Tiptronic transmission has been undoubtedly the highlight of our long termer. The gearbox gives the mill an entirely different persona to the similar units that is paired to seven-speed DSG in both the Tiguan and and its bigger SUV sibling the Tayron.

It sports similar outputs to the Tiguan and Tayron of 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque that goes to the front wheels, but has less turbo lag which makes the whole drive livelier. It is very similar to the superb Audi A3, which features a similar drivetrain.

ALSO READ: VW Golf GTI 8.5’s R908k price tag harsh reality check

Plain Jane shines

In terms of fuel economy, we have been averaging between 7 and 7.5 litres per 100km in real-life city traffic. This number is more than acceptable and should dip below 6 on the open road.

The VW Golf Life Plus derivative is one grading above the entry-level Life and below the R-Line and R-Line Plus derivatives. The lower trim grading means that it is less flashy than its R-Line siblings, something we are really enjoying living with. Flashier models usually het lower profile tyres, which isn’t always ideal on our imperfect road surfaces. Our tester’s 17-inch silver Nottingham alloy wheels are shod in 225/45 R17 rubberware, contributing to a very plush and comfortable ride.

ALSO READ: VW Golf 8.5 keen to show SUVs not the be-all and end-all

The unassuming theme continues inside, where the Art-Velours sports comfort seats are clad in upholstery which these days are a welcome change from faux leather. The cabin feels solid with lots of soft-touch rubber finishings alongside piano black and brush aluminium accents.

A digital instrument cluster is standard. Picture: Mark Jones

VW Golf 8.5 a solid option

It features a 10.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six-speaker audio system, 10-colour ambient lighting dashboard and 10-inch digital cockpit.

There is plenty of leg and headroom in the rear, while the 381-litre boot is big enough for the daily quota of school bags, sports bags and groceries.

At a base price of R604 500 that goes up to R668 200 with a few optional extras, the sticker remains a big talking point. Diligent shoppers will point out how much more space, tech and power they get in a cheaper SUV. But those SUVs can never match the peace of mind, solid engineering and beloved badge that comes with a VW Golf.