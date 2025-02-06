Facelift Volkswagen T-Cross base models finally priced

Completed facelift T-Cross range now consists of five models and not the originally expected six.

Addition of the newly added base pair of models ups the local T-Cross range count to five. Images: Charl Bosch

Unveiled in its pricier derivative form at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, Volkswagen officially detailed its new entry-level T-Cross variants at its second product Indaba held at its factory in Kariega in the Eastern Cape on 5 February.

What to expect

Part of a five model line-up and not the initially planned six, the new additions consist of the unbadged base model powered by the familiar 1.0 TSI engine, albeit in two states of tuning.

Mentioned but not shown at the Kyalami showpiece, the new most affordable model develops 70kW/175Nm delivered to the front wheels though a five-speed manual gearbox.

Base swaps the 16-inch alloy wheels from the step-up Life for 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers.

As with the rest of the T-Cross range, opting for the seven-speed DSG raises the respective outputs to 85kW/200Nm.

Although supposed to have been introduced with the base-spec pair, the Life, with the 70 kW engine and manual gearbox, has fallen by the wayside completely, leaving the 85 kW model as the sole mid-spec option available.

Base model still comes standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster of the same size.

Unsurprisingly specced lower than the Life, the base T-Cross still comes standard with the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel and rear parking sensors.

Expanding the spec sheet includes an eight-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, auto on/off LED headlights, heated and electric mirrors, and 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers.

Price

Set to go on-sale in the second quarter of the year similar to the facelift Golf 8.5 1.4 TSI, the new T-Cross models will again be covered by a three-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 70 kW – R400 700

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW DSG – R418 200

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW Life DSG – R471 400

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW Style DSG – R511 300

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW R-Line DSG – R543 800

