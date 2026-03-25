Volkswagen Tukan half-ton bakkie makes spy shot debut

Tukan has long been mentioned for South Africa, but expect more details to only emerge once local production of the Tengo starts in 2027.

Teased for the first time in February, the Volkswagen Tukan half-ton bakkie has made its spied shot debut undergoing testing in Brazil.

Replacing Saveiro

Set to make its world debut later this year, the replacement for the terminally aged Saveiro will enter production in 2027 at Volkswagen’s São José dos Pinhais as part of a R$ 20 billion (R322 billion) investment in 21 models for South America by 2028.

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Known until its name confirmation as the Tarok Concept, the Tukan will take direct aim at the Fiat Toro, as well as the Chevrolet Montana and, to an extent, the Ford Maverick and Ram Rampage.

The Volkswagen Saveiro will be replaced by the Tukan later this year. Picture: motor1.com Brazil.

Reportedly, this means it will have a double cab bodystyle never before offered on the Saveiro.

Known so far

Underneath, it will share the MQB A0 platform with the Tera, which will enter production in South Africa next year as the localised Tengo.

Spotted by Autos Segredos near Volkswagen do Brasil’s São Bernardo do Campo head office, the still heavily disguised apparent production model, was noted with rear door handles, confirming it will be offered as a double cab.

The publication also claims a single cab will still be available, which will see the Tukan rival higher-spec versions of Brazil’s best-selling vehicle, the Fiat Strada.

Going further, it also claims the production Tukan will have two suspension options; one tuned for work and the other for lifestyle usage.

Mild-hybrid power

Contrary to previous claims, the Tukan’s choice of powertrains won’t include the 1.0 TSI used in the Tera, at least not in Brazil.

Instead, it will use the mild-hybrid 1.5 eTSI producing 110kW. A normally aspirated 1.6 will, reportedly, power lower-end derivatives.

South African future…

As is well-known, the Tukan could come to South Africa once production of the Tengo starts.

“With the Tengo having been the third product for so long, we also need to look at what is happening next. A [half-ton] bakkie is probably the most viable next,” Volkswagen South Africa Managing Director, Martina Biene, told The Citizen last year.

Volkswagen Tera will debut in South Africa next year as the Tengo and use the same platform as the Tukan. Picture: motor1.com Brazil

She also stated that the Tukan being offered stems from it using same platform as the Tengo, which also underpins the Polo and Polo Vivo made at the Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape.

“The reason is that it will be based on the MQB A0 platform and with [the availability] of this platform becoming more limited, it is a very good option,” Biene said.

“It will keep investment down… and it will be [product] to use this platform.”

More soon

As is stands, intricate details of the Tukan are only expected once the wraps eventually come off. For the moment, no official launch date has been announced.

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