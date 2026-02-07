Volkswagen to unleash T7 Caravelle as plug-in hybrid pioneer

New flagship van punches out 180kW of power compared to diesel version's 146kW.

The highly-anticipated all-new Volkswagen Caravelle will finally be introduced locally by the middle of the year.

The T6.1 range last year made way for a new Transporter line-up that is built by Ford alongside the Transit/Tourneo Custom. But Wolfsburg’s flagship T7 Caravelle rides on the MQB platform and the brand will therefore not avail the nomenclature to the joint venture model. In other words, the German carmaker considers it to be a “proper” Caravelle.

The T7 Caravelle 4MOTION will also be the first VW car in South Africa to feature plug-in hybrid technology.

T7 Caravelle goes hybrid

The van’s powertrain combines a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with an electric motor on each axle and a 19.7kWh battery. Total system output is an impressive 180kW of power compared to the 146kW produces by the previous 2.0 BiTDI Caravelle.

VW says the Caravelle will have an electric range of up to 91km and the van will sip as little as 7.5 litres per 100km when the battery is depleted. Pure electric driving is possible up to 130km/h, with the bus capable op reaching 190km/h on engine power.

The T7 Caravelle features electric sliding doors. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The T7 Caravelle supports AC charging of up to 11kW and DC charging of up to 50kW. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80% in 26 minutes using a DC fast charger.

ALSO READ: VW Kombi Life does its best to escape the ‘joint venture’ stigma

People mover reimagined

“This vehicle is not just an update or a facelift. It is completely new generation from the T6.1. What is most fundamental about it is the MQB modular platform, the same architecture that underpins the Golf as well as the Tiguan. This results in improved comfort, dynamic handling and a more car-like feel rather than a bus,” said VW Commercial Vehicles’ Stuart Daniels at the annual VW product Indaba in Kariega this week.

“The T7 Caravelle is the people mover completely reimagined. It sets a new benchmark in terms of versatility, comfort, technology and efficiency. Sometimes there are pioneers and sometimes there are pioneers. In the VW Commercial Vehicles stable, we are pioneering the plug-in hybrid.

“And it’s a family car built around safety. The inclusion of IQ Drive Assist brings with it adaptive cruise control, active lane-assist and semi-automation up to highway speeds. It also features a 360-degree camera not previously available on this car.”

Blending in with the family

The exterior design of the T7 Caravelle is very much in line with all new VW products with distinctive IQ LED headlights and the lightbar which connects them.

The gear selector is now on the dashboard. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Inside, the van features a 10-inch infotainment system alongside a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. A major change from before sees the gear selector move to the dashboard to the left of the steering wheel.

ALSO READ: ID.Buzz Cargo van gives glimpse of VW Kombi’s electric future

The T7 Caravelle seats seven occupants and features improved seating in the third row, which is now two individual seats on sliding rails compared to the Caravelle T6.1’s bench seat. The second and third rows of seats can be configured to face each other, while the centre table can slide all the way forward to between the front seats.

Pricing and more specification is expected closer to launch set for the end of quarter 2.