Very rare VW Citi Golf set to fetch big bucks at local auction

Iconic V8 muscle cars in the form of Ford Capril Perana V8 and Chev Firenza also under the hammer.

Ever dreamed of owning a Volkswagen Citi Golf Mk 1? Now you can when a modern interpretation of a truly South African classic car goes under the hammer on Saturday 12 July at the Creative Rides Winter Auction in Bryanston.

The auction starts at 11am in its showroom and will showcase a collection of 40 classic and collector cars.

Citi Golf for the ages

Up for grabs is a 2010 VW Citi Golf Mk I LTD. This hot hatch is Car No 003 of the final 1 000-unit Citi Golf series and only has 29km on the clock. With the mileage, and heritage, the bidding on this Citi Golf is going to be fierce amongst VW collectors. Cars No 001 and 002 reside in the VW Museum in Wolfsburg and the Autopavilion in Uitenhage, leaving this one as the only privately available example from the trio.

In a complete swing to the other side of the cubic capacity spectrum are two iconic V8 muscle cars of the past in the form of a Ford Capril Perana V8 and Chev Firenza.

The Ford Capri Perana V8 was a car that earned its stripes on both the road and racetrack around the country in the early 1970s. Developed by the legendary Basil Green, the Capril Perana V8 delivered Ferrari-like performance at a fraction of the price back in the day. Hitting 100 km/h in a just 6.7 seconds and topping out at 228km/h, it was the country’s fastest car for many years.

The Ford Capri Perana V8 was Mzansi’s fastest car at one stage. Picture: Supplied

Special Chevy

This 1971 example on offer is BG No 126, complete with matching chassis stampings, widened Rostyle wheels, and Basil Green’s signature cooling modifications.

Equally significant at the time was the Chev Firenza Can Am. It was brought to life by racing legend Basil van Rooyen to go straight after the Ford Capri Perana V8 on the track and the road. Built to house a potent Z28 302ci V8 from Chevrolet’s Trans Am program, only 100 homologation specials were produced.

This example up for auction here has a correct chassis plate and signature features like the aluminium rear wing and black-on-white paintwork. But it now houses a 350ci V8 motor, and not the original powertrain. This said, original examples are nearly impossible to find, making this a once-in-a-generation opportunity for collectors.

SA ingenuity on show

Sticking with the local V8 theme, the auction will also feature a 1972 Ford Fairmont GT and 1972 Chevy SS. Both of which are uniquely South African interpretations of Australian classics. The Ford Fairmont GT, based on the Australian Ford Falcon GT, retains its original white paint, factory shaker hood scoop, chrome GT hubcaps, and has just 37 000 km indicated mileage on the clock. Meanwhile, the bright orange Chevy SS, based on the Holden Monaro GTS, features a 350ci V8 and 27 800 km indicated mileage.

Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick says: “The ingenuity of South African manufacturers during the 1970s and 1980s continues to amaze me. These cars were not only world-class for their time, but today they represent a unique blend of local heritage and global desirability. From V8 muscle to homologation specials, we’re proud to present vehicles that are both historically significant and emotionally charged for collectors.”

The Creative Rides auction is streamed live for remote bidders around the globe.