VW Golf 8.5 keen to show SUVs not the be-all and end-all

Bread and butter hatchback cuts a lonely figure in a once densely-populated segment.

In a segment that has almost been completely wiped out by SUVs, the VW Golf 8.5 is a perfect reminder of what a high-quality, smooth-driving hatchback should be.

The Citizen Motoring last month took delivery of a long-term VW Golf 8.5 1.4 TSI Life Plus. Nothing too flashy. Just solid German engineering.

A quick history lesson before we get into what solid German engineering means and costs locally in 2025. Even Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) themselves weren’t exactly sure how to play this.

Sparsely populated segment

Mzansi only got the Golf 8 GTI and R starting in 2021 and none of the other models available in Europe. Then in April 2025 VWSA announced we were only getting the Golf 8.5 1.4 TSI and not the GTI and R. But since then, after local fuel quality testing, the 8.5 GTI has been confirmed. But not the R yet.

Once a fierce battleground with the likes of the Opel Astra and Ford Focus being the main rival to the VW Golf, has now become somewhat deserted. The volume sellers in the Ford Focus and Opel Astra both exited South Africa. The Astra might still return, but the Focus won’t be produced globally after November.

Our tester rides on 16-inch Norfolk alloy wheels. Picture: Mark Jones

This brings us back to our VW Golf 8.5, 1.4 TSI Life Plus, the hatchback that has seemingly stood the test of time. What you get over the 8 is next-generation infotainment, a more intuitive operating concept and sharper front and rear end design. The Golf 8.5 is instantly recognised by its new front end. Visually defining features include the Volkswagen logo, illuminated for the first time on the Golf, and the newly designed LED headlights.

The VW Golf 8.5 1.4 TSI Life gets you Eco LED headlights for better visibility and efficiency and 16-inch Norfolk alloy wheels.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen Golf 8.5 1.4 TSI asks ‘why want a GTI, R or an SUV?’

Inside VW Golf 8.5 Life’s cabin

Inside, you get wireless App Connect and a cruise control system. It also features a 10.3-inch infotainment system, six-speaker audio system, 10-colour ambient lighting dashboard and a 10-inch integrated digital cockpit.

What Life Plus gets you over Life is driver profile selection, a rear-view camera, 30-colour ambient lighting, Art-Velours sports comfort seats and the optional 17-inch silver Nottingham alloy wheels. This costs an extra R23 600 over and above the Life base trim price of R580 900 bringing the total to R604 500 for the Life Plus.

What is exactly the same is the silky smooth 1.4 TSI engine that runs down to even smoother eight-speed Tiptronic transmission. No weird Chinese-like throttle or dual clutch transmission calibration issues that we constantly experience these days. This engine produces 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque that is available all the way from 1 500 rpm to 4 000rpm. So, not GTI killer it is, but it’s plenty fast for everyday use.

The gear selector is a toggle switch in the centre console. Picture: Supplied

Very credible performance

I can tell you exactly how fast because as happens in my line of work, The Citizen Motoring has more than one car to road test at Gerotek. When my colleagues might take faster cars to the facility, I sometimes cruise there in a comfortable long-termer like the VW Golf. And this was one of those days, so our 1.4 TSI got to chase times on the clock.

A 0 to 100km/h time of 9.22 seconds is not bad at all. As is the top speed that came in better than the claimed 216km/h. Even the roll-on acceleration times of 5.12 seconds from 60-100 km/h and 6.24 seconds from 80-120 km/h are more than acceptable.

ALSO READ: VW Golf 8.5 has come a long way in almost half a century

Even the real-world fuel consumption figure of 7.5 litres per 100km is good when compared to the 10 litres per 100km that the Chinese 1.5-litre turbocharged engines are getting you.

Colleague Jaco van der Merwe is spending the second month with our VW Golf doing some daily family commuting, and he will bring you his take on living with a hatchback rather than an SUV next month.

VW Golf 8.5 1.4 test data