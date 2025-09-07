Chery Tiggo 9 plug-in hybrid poses huge threat to the big boys

This powerful and plush SUV is set to shake things up among the premium brands.

Almost a year after making its first public showing, the Chery Tiggo 9 was finally introduced to the local market. With quite a bang too.

As part of its media launch and dealer conference at Nasrec, the Chinese carmaker staged a rare crash test to demonstrate the safety of the Tiggo 9. Two remote-controlled Tiggo 9s, each travelling at 50km/h, drove into each other head-on to mimic a real-life crash.

The test was not measured in any scientific with feedback from crash test dummies. But it nonetheless showed the front airbags effectively deployed and minimal structural damage making access to any potential occupants easy.

Chery Tiggo 9 new flagship

The Chery Tiggo 9 slots in above the Tiggo 8 as the Chinese manufacturer’s local flagship SUV. It is initially only be available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The PHEV is offered in a choice of two derivatives, the front-wheel drive Pinnacle and all-wheel drive Vanguard guise. Both features a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

A 2.0-litre turbo petrol model, which produces 187kW of power and 390Nm of torque, will be introduced before the end of the year.

The Tiggo 9 is Chery’s flagship local SUV. Picture: Supplied

In PHEV guise, which the carmaker calls Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology, an 115kW/220Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with an electrical system. The Chery Tiggo 9 FWD Pinnacle is fitted with an 18.3kWh battery which drives two electric motors. These add 165kW of power and also 390Nm of torque for a total of 280kW/610Nm.

The SUV has a claimed all-electric range of up to 90km and Chery says it will sip only 5.5 litres per 100km.

Top of the food chain

The AWD Vanguard derivate is equipped with a larger 34.4kWh battery hooked up to three electric motors. This pushed the total system output up to a performance SUV-like 455kW/910Nm. The Vanguard’s electric range goes up to 160km and it boasts fuel consumption of 6.2L/100km.

As Chery’s new flagship, the Tiggo 9 looks the part. A 3D diamond grille between sculpted LED headlights takes centre stage on the Chery Tiggo 9’s exterior. It the rear it features a full-width LED lightbar. The Pinnacle also rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and the Vanguard on 20-inch alloys.

Like the Chery Tiggo 8, the Tiggo 9 is an eight-seater which third row of seats folds flat forward to create more boot space. It offers up to 2 065 litres of space with both the second and third row folded flat.

Plush cabin

The cabin is so plush that renowned premium brands have reason to feel threatened. It features a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Pinnacle features an eight-speaker Sony sound system which is upgraded to 14 speakers on Vanguard. Four of these are integrated into the front headrests. The Chery Tiggo 9 Vanguard also gets head-up display.

The 15.6-inch infotainment screen takes centre stage. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Additional standard features include 540-degree camera, push-button start, ambient lighting, six-way power adjustment for both driver and front passenger, heated front seats and ventilated seating for the second row. The Vanguard gets second row heating and ventilated and massaging front seats.

Smooth, impressive power

A comprehensive suite of passive safety features is also complemented by up to 19 advanced driving assistant systems.

Fortunately there was no need for any of these during The Citizen Motoring‘s launch drive from Nasrec to the Vaal River. The amount of power on tap in simply incredible, with the smoothness creating the impression the Chery Tiggo 9 is a full-on electric car.

Like we discovered in the recently-launched hybrid versions of the Tiggo Cross and 7, the DHT gearbox takes the typical Chinese throttle calibration issues out of the equation, leaving you with a supersmooth ride. Also the excellent claimed fuel economy should take care of the other constant Chinese problem of cars from the Far East not being the most frugal.

Chery Tiggo 9 pricing

Pinnacle CSH FWD R839 900

Vanguard CSH AWD R989 900

*Pricing includes a seven-year/90 000km service plan, seven-year/200 000km warranty, 10-year/1-million km engine warranty (for 1st owner) and 10-year/unlimited km CSH battery warranty.