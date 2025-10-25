First drive: South Africa-bound Jaecoo J8 PHEV packs a punch

Plug-in hybrid system pumps out a combined total of 445kW of power and 920Nm and torque.

The J7 was the first Jaecoo to hit South Africa a year ago, and this midsize SUV was followed up by the smaller Jaecoo J5 unveiled just a few weeks ago. Now The Citizen Motoring had the opportunity to drive the large Jaecoo J8 PHEV (plug-in hybrid) that should be coming to South Africa sometime later in 2026.

Some could almost call it a reunion of the Chery Group brands though. Why? Because the Omoda C9 PHEV, is the Cherry Tiggo 9 PHEV, is the Jaecoo J8 PHEV.

Looking at the Jaecoo J8 you can see that this young brand is still finding its feet in terms of its own unique design language. With Jaecoo J7 you can clearly see Land Rover Discovery Sport cues, while the J5 and J8 tip the scales more in favour of the Range Rover. None of which is a bad thing.

Large and in charge

Up front on the Jaecoo J8 PHEV you have a bold grille that is said to be inspired by a grand waterfall along with belt inspired LED headlights and LED daylight running lights. At the rear you have a connected LED taillight bar, the obligatory, large faux paus, exhaust outlets, and PHEV badge. This full-size SUV rides on large, Michelin shod, 20-inch alloy wheels.

Jumping inside the Jaecoo J8 PHEV, a tech forward interior with dual screen HD displays greet you. You also get multi-colour lighting around the dashboard and the door panels, and further premium touches including soft close doors and a 14-speaker Sony sound system. Like the Omoda C9 and Cherry Tiggo 9, the Jaecoo J8 is a full seven-seater with leather clad seats and soft touch materials to go with a suede covered roof lining.

The Jaecoo J8’s interior is very upmarket. Picture: Supplied

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine producing 105kW of power and 215Nm of torque. Add to this a 34.5kWh battery driving electric motors front and rear, and you now have 445kW and 920Nm of combined power and torque at your disposal.

Jaecoo J8 gets up and goes

Punching the accelerator on the straight run down to the figure eight chicane at Chery International’s proving ground in Wuhu puts a smile on one’s face because of how this Jaecoo J8 PHEV gets up and goes. The steering feel and handling of the Jaecoo J8 PHEV is a good as you can expect from a large luxury SUV that is not attempting to be an AMG or M car.

Obviously, we did not test fuel consumption during this short dynamic biased drive. Based on the figures achieved by the Omoda C9 PHEV and Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV, you know you are going to get around 100km of pure electric driving and over 1 000km on a tank of fuel without even trying.

Full specs and pricing of the Jaecoo J8 PHEV will follow in due course.

*Mark Jones was in China as a guest of Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa