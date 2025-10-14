World Drift Day at Red Star Raceway (Pictures & Video)

We attended an event celebrating World Drift Day at Red Star Raceway in Delmas for a high-octance day to commemorate the motorsport.

11 October 2025 marked World Drift Day, and part of the South African drift community hosted a Matsuri, World Drift Day event in Delmas to celebrate.

The event, hosted by the SkellyWags drift academy, saw some of South Africa’s top drifters, such as Mikey Skelton and Jim McFarlane, burn rubber.

The event also provided an opportunity for up-and-coming drifters to test their abilities on the main track at Red Star Raceway.

SEE WORLD DRIFT DAY GALLERY HERE

A Nissan Skyline driven by Raiden Hunter-Swart at Red Star Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga, during the high-octane Matsuri event hosted by Skellywags Drift Academy, 11 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

ALSO WATCH: Benefits for business at Back to The City