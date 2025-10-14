Motoring

World Drift Day at Red Star Raceway (Pictures & Video)

Shaun Holland

14 October 2025

We attended an event celebrating World Drift Day at Red Star Raceway in Delmas for a high-octance day to commemorate the motorsport.

11 October 2025 marked World Drift Day, and part of the South African drift community hosted a Matsuri, World Drift Day event in Delmas to celebrate.

The event, hosted by the SkellyWags drift academy, saw some of South Africa’s top drifters, such as Mikey Skelton and Jim McFarlane, burn rubber.

The event also provided an opportunity for up-and-coming drifters to test their abilities on the main track at Red Star Raceway.

Mustang on a race track
Mustang at Drift event
Nissan S14 drifting
Nissan Skyline Drifting
Nissan 350Z drifting
Toyota Corolla at World Drift Day
Nissan 350Z at Drift event
Nissan 350Z going sideway at Drift event
Nissan Skyline drifting on a track
Two car drifting in tandem
Toyota Supra drifting
Nissan Skyline going sideways while drifting
A Nissan Skyline driven by Raiden Hunter-Swart at Red Star Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga, during the high-octane Matsuri event hosted by Skellywags Drift Academy, 11 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

