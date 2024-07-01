24 hours in pictures, 1 July 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A policeman demonstrates physical strength by breaking blocks of concrete during a ceremony held to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian police corps in Banda Aceh on July 1, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures featuring Harris Hawk Rufus at Wimbledon, the heatwave in Russia, flooding in Lahore and the Tour de France.
A Chinese art toy character Labubu (C) greets upon arrival to Bangkok, during a campaign to lure Chinese visitors at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 01 July 2024. The Tourism Authority of Thailand invests one million baht (27.2 million US dollars) in a co-campaign with China’s renowned Pop Mart art toy company by using a Chinese art toy, Labubu the devil doll with pointed ears and serrated teeth, as a cultural ambassador to lure Chinese visitors as well as marking the 50th anniversary of Thailand and China relationships. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
A Harris hawk called Rufus, the official bird scarer of the championships, spreads his wings ahead of the Wimbledon Championships 2024 in Wimbledon in London, Britain, 01 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
People cool off near a fountain during a hot day in downtown Moscow, Russia, 01 July 2024. Temperatures in Moscow reached 31 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A view of equipment being serviced at the US military base in Jasionka, southeast Poland, 01 July 2024. The base is servicing damaged equipment used in the war in Ukraine. Picture: EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz
Workers carry vegetables as they wade through a flooded street at a market after a heavy rainfall in Lahore on July 1, 2024. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Supporters of the President of Mauritania and leader of the Union for the Republic, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani celebrate in Nouakchott on July 01, 2024. Mauritania’s incumbent President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani has comfortably won re-election, receiving 56.12 percent of votes in the first round of the presidential poll, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said Monday. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Japanese kabuki actor Kataoka Ainosuke poses at the Kabukiza Theater in Tokyo, Japan, 28 June 2024 (issued 01 July 2024). The white-gloved thief Lupin III, a work by the late manga artist Monkey Punch, recently made the leap to kabuki theater with a highly visual adaptation in which ‘each spectator will be able to feel something of the original work,’ said its leading actor, Kataoka Ainosuke, in an interview with EPA-EFE. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Riders in action during the third stage of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race over 230km from Piacenza to Turin, Italy, 01 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A Palestinian boy walks over the rubble of a building after an Israeli army operation in Nour Shams camp, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 01 July 2024. At least two persons, a woman and a child, were killed and four others injured in an Israeli army operation in Tulkarem and its two camps, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A demonstrator shoots fireworks towards French police during a rally after the announcement of the results of the first round of parliamentary elections in Nantes, western France, on June 30, 2024. – France’s far right won the first round of pivotal legislative elections on June 30, 2024, with the centrist forces of France’s President coming in only third behind the left after the highest turnout in over four decades, estimates said. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP)
Pandit (Priest) Arthi Shanand (L) places a shawl in honour of the just announced new Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bangladesh diplomat Professor Anil Sooklal (R) at the Arya Samaj hall in Durban yesterday. Sooklal served as Deputy Director General for Asia and the Middle East for the Department of International and Co-Operation (DIRCO ) and was South Africa’s BRICS Sherpa. Looking on is Swami Vedananda (C), Spiritual Head of the Arya Samaj in South Africa. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
David Beckham gives the thumb up as he takes seat at Centre Court on the first day at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 01 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A gallery assistant poses with the original first edition Barbie doll from 1959 during the “Barbie: The Exhibition” photocall at The Design Museum in London on July 1, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)
