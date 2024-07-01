IN PICTURES: Best of National Arts Festival in Makhanda
This year the festival marks 50 years of providing a platform for experimentation, protest, collaboration, celebration and expression.
Legendary musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse performs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
The National Arts Festival in Makhanda is an annual celebration of the arts on this continent. Artists and audiences engage and create unique cultural experiences.
We bring you some photo highlights from the festival, captured by photographer Alet Pretorius.
PICTURES: Olympic athletes highlight iconic locations in Paris