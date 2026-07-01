24 hours in pictures, 1 July 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A man tosses his dog into the water at the dog-friendly section of Montrose Beach on June 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. High humidity and temperatures in the nineties with heat indices above 100 degrees are expected to remain in the city for the next several days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Andre Esterhuizen passes the ball during the South Africa training session at Ellis Park Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Rufus the Harris’s hawk stands on the fist of falconer Donna Davis on the third day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)
Vusimuzi Cat Matlala appears at Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for judgment in the Medicare24 fraud case on July 01, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Matlala pleaded guilty to seven charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering linked to the R228-million SAPS Medicare24 tender. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
A group of priests take part by chanting mantras in a chariot festival of Sri Parthasarthy temple in Chennai on July 1, 2026. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)
An honor guard serviceman wipes the sweat from his comrade’s face by the Eternal Flame in Alexander Garden in central Moscow on July 1, 2026. Russia’s meteorological agency issued a heat warning until July 2 with day temperatures expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Igor IVANKO / AFP)
A girl is tossed into the air by Mexican fans gathering to watch the FIFA World Cup round of 32 football match between Mexico and Ecuador at the Fan Fest in Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP)
An employee paints the wax effigy of Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny during its unveiling at the Musee Grevin in Paris on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A soldier of the South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) patrols a looted area in Durban, on July 1, 2026. South Africa faces nationwide anti-immigrant marches after hardline citizen-led groups ordered undocumented foreigners to leave the country by June 30. The unrest has already killed at least four people, with thousands of African migrants fleeing home or huddling in makeshift camps for fear of attack. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Workers try to dislodge a rolling shutter of a shop looted overnight in Durban, on July 1, 2026. South Africa faces nationwide anti-immigrant marches after hardline citizen-led groups ordered undocumented foreigners to leave the country by June 30. The unrest has already killed at least four people, with thousands of African migrants fleeing home or huddling in makeshift camps for fear of attack. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A performer, dressed as a guard of Na Tcha, awaits the beginning of celebrations for the Feast of Na Tcha in Macau, China on July 1, 2026. The Feast of Na Tcha is a vibrant annual Taoist festival in Macau celebrating the birth of the child-deity Na Tcha. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP)
Administrative officials in ceremonial uniforms hold national flags during the official celebrations marking the 64th anniversary of Burundi’s Independence Day at the Stade Intwari in Bujumbura on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Herve Shabani / AFP)
Argentine soldiers of the General San Martin Grenadier Regiment remain in line prior to wreath-laying ceremony honoring Argentine national hero Jose de San Martin at San Martin Square by Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul in Buenos Aires on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Running drainage water along London Road in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, 1 July 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
MORE PICTURES: Thousands take part in immigration protests across South Africa