PICTURES: Thousands take part in immigration protests across South Africa

Thousands of people took part in coordinated marches across South Africa, calling for tougher action against undocumented foreigners.

The demonstrations followed weeks of mobilisation by organisers, who urged supporters to join nationwide protests demanding stronger border security and stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

This gallery captures scenes from the marches, including crowds, placards, police deployments and the atmosphere across the country.

Protesters chant slogans as they march during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in downtown Pretoria, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

Soweto residents march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Marches took place in major cities across South Africa as numerous organisations aligned with the “March and March” movement protested against the country’s large population of documented and undocumented foreign nationals. Although the movement had issued an ultimatum calling on foreign nationals to leave South Africa by 30 June, the government rejected the demand, dismissed calls for a shutdown, and declared 30 June a normal working day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Protesters hold sticks and chant slogans as they march during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

Soweto residents march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Members of the Zulu regiment known as the ‘Amabutho’ chant slogans as they march during a demonstration by the “March and March” movement marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Durban, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

A young boy looks on as members of the Zulu regiment known as the “Amabutho” chant slogans while marching during a demonstration by the “March and March” movement marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Durban, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

Protesters gathered through Johannesburg CBD from Beyers Naudé Square to Hillbrow and Yeoville, 30 June 2026, for undocumented foreigners to leave the country. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Protesters march and chant slogans during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

Members of the Zulu regiment known as the ‘Amabutho’ chant slogans as they march during a demonstration by the “March and March” movement marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Durban, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Marco LONGARI / AFP)

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) stand in formation as they receive instructions ahead of planned demonstrations by the March and March movement against the presence of undocumented migrants in South Africa in Durban, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Marco LONGARI / AFP)

Protesters, some wearing traditional Zulu attire, chant slogans as they gather during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

Protesters chant slogans as they march during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Cape Town, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

A woman reacts as protesters taunt foreigners allegedly living in a high rise building while marching during a demonstration by the “March and March” movement marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Durban, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

Soweto residents march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A protester gestures while wearing a traditional Zulu attire during a demonstration by the “March and March” movement marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Durban, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

A small group during a silent vigil for justice, compassion and peace outside St George’s Cathedral on June 30, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The vigil urged an end to violence, vigilantism and intimidation against foreign nationals. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

A Soweto resident rides her motorcycle as she takes part in a march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Protesters gathered through Johannesburg CBD from Beyers Naudé Square to Hillbrow and Yeoville, 30 June 2026, for undocumented foreigners to leave the country. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Soweto residents march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

An aerial view of protesters marching during a demonstration by the “March and March” movement marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Durban, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

Soweto residents march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Protesters gathered through Johannesburg CBD from Beyers Naudé Square to Hillbrow and Yeoville, 30 June 2026, for undocumented foreigners to leave the country. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Soweto residents wave a South African flag as they travel in a vehicle alonside a march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Children look on as Soweto residents march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Soweto residents, some in traditional Zulu regalia, march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A protester throws a rock at a building during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

Protesters chant slogans as they gather outside Sunnyside Police Station during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Pretoria, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) monitor the crowd during a demonstration by the “March and March” movement marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Durban, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

A masked protester gestures while marching during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2026. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

Soweto residents march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) stand guard in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on June 30, 2026, after being deployed alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS) to help contain violent unrest. The deployment follows a wave of nationwide protests led by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements, marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 30 June 2026