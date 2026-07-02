24 hours in pictures, 2 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This aerial view shows people holding lit candles and a Venezuelan flag during a vigil paying tribute to victims of earthquakes in Venezuela, with the word “VENEZUELA” formed with candles on the ground at Plaza Estado del Vaticano in Buenos Aires on July 1, 2026. Hope of finding more survivors faded on July 1 as Venezuela marked a week since twin earthquakes killed almost 2,300 people, while many who lived through the disaster were running desperately short on food. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Mbekezeli Mbokazi greets fans during the South African national men’s soccer team arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on July 02, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
An equestrian performer rides atop a horse during a rodeo on the first day of the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall on June 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Freedom 250-backed Great American State Fair celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States runs through July 10th. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Smoke rises over the city following a Russian air attack on Kyiv on July 2, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A barrage of Russian missiles and drones killed at least 13 people in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, officials said on July 2, as Ukraine urged its allies to send more air defence systems. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
A man works on a Statue of Liberty costume in Battery Park in New York on July 1, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
A person walks next a residential building damaged following a Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 2, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russian missile and drone strikes rocked Kyiv early on July 2, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens, after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow was preparing a “massive attack”. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
US President Donald Trump greets onlookers after arriving on the “Freedom250 train” on his way to attend the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, July 1, 2026. . (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
An international rescue team assists a survivor of Venezuela’s twin earthquakes in Catia La Mar, La Guaira State, Venezuela on July 2, 2026, eight days after the quake. Hernan Gil, a 43-year-old security guard, had been buried in the booth of the seven-story building where he worked in Catia La Mar, a coastal area in the state of La Guaira devastated by the disaster. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
A woman lies on a jetty that ends at the dry shore of Lake Constance in Wasserburg, southern Germany, on July 2, 2026, during a period of hot weather and low water levels. (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / AFP)
This aerial picture shows a farmer operating a combine harvester during a press event of the German Farmers’ Association (Deutscher Bauernverband) marking the official start of the 2026 grain harvest in Gross Machnow, eastern Germany, on July 2, 2026. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP)
Mia Hansson poses with a large replica of the Bayeux Tapestry, which has been recreated step by step by the former teacher, at a hall in Wisbech, eastern England on July 1, 2026. Swedish-born Mia Hansson began the project in 2016, working for several hours a day to reproduce the epic 70-metre (230-foot) embroidery of William the Conqueror’s invasion of England. Meanwhile, thousands rushed to get tickets on July 1 for the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition in London, with the 11th-century artwork set to be transported from France for its first showing in the UK. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
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