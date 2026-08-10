24 hours in pictures, 10 August 2026

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring firefighters battling a wildfire in Serbia as hot, dry conditions fuel blazes across the Balkans, dancers performing a traditional Bapedi Dinaka dance during a lobola ceremony in Polokwane, and spectacular snow-covered slopes at Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho following a powerful cold snap across southern Africa. These are some of the compelling images from around the world. (For best view, click on image for fullscreen)
This photograph shows burned cars next to a damaged residential building at the site of a Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia on August 10, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Darya NAZAROVA / AFP)
Dancers preform a Bapedi Dinaka dance performance at a family gathering for a lobola (bride price) ceremony in Polokwane, on August 8, 2026. The men, dressed in colourful traditional attire, played dinaka (end blown pipes) for family members and guests. Dinaka is a Bapedi musical and dance tradition in which groups of men play pipes of differing pitches to create a melody, performed at communal and ceremonial gatherings. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Snow covers the slopes at the Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho, where these spectacular winter scenes were captured by Ryan van der Spuy and supplied to The Citizen. A powerful cold snap has brought icy conditions and snowfall to parts of southern Africa, with snow reported across the Drakensberg, Lesotho and other high-lying areas as temperatures plunged. The wintry weather has transformed mountain regions into striking white landscapes, while cold, wet and windy conditions continue to affect several parts of South Africa. Picture: Ryan van der Spuy
Taiwanese soldiers conduct chemical decontamination operations as part of the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Hualien on August 9, 2026. (Photo by Chiang Ying-ying / POOL / AFP)
Spectators celebrate young competitors on the beach after surfing during the Roxy La Muze Classic women’s surfing competition, at Muizenberg beach, in Cape Town, on August 08, 2026. This annual event takes place over the weekend of National Woman’s Day in South Africa. It is Africa’s largest women-inclusive longboarding contest, organized by women for women. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Snow blankets the landscape around Lake Naverone, 10 August 2026, in the southern Drakensberg, where these striking images were captured by Charmaine Benadie and supplied to The Citizen. A cold snap has brought wintry conditions to parts of South Africa, with snow falling across sections of the Drakensberg and other high-lying areas as temperatures dropped sharply. The snow transformed parts of the mountain landscape into a winter scene, while cold, wet and windy conditions affected several provinces. Picture: Charmaine Benadie
Naledi resident Tumelo Seshabela walks past a mural of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi along Lekgwale Street in Soweto, 10 August 2026. Johannesburg has a vibrant street-art scene, with large murals found across the inner city and townships. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A firefighter battles a wildfire in Deliblatska Pescara (Deliblato Sands), near the village of Dubovac, some 70 kilometres northeast of Belgrade, Serbia, on August 9, 2026. Firefighters were battling wildfires across the Balkans as days of high temperatures and drought conditions continue to drive blazes in several countries, including Serbia. (Photo by Uros Arsic / AFP)
A boy looks in a window on a wall in Pantufo village near Sao Tome, capital of Sao Tome and Principe, on August 9, 2026. Pantufo is a picturesque fishing village situated on the coast of the island of Sao Tome, south-east of the capital, in the district of Agua Grande. The locaiton is renowned for its beach, its authentic seaside atmosphere and its traditional festivals. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)
Participants attend the Yauzafest SUP stand-up paddle boarding festival on the Yauza river in Moscow on August 9, 2026. (Photo by Igor IVANKO / AFP)
Rescuers sift through rubble as they search for survivors after a rain-drenched mountainside collapsed on several houses in Baguio City, north of Manila, on August 10, 2026. Floods, landslides and accidents driven by a nine-day downpour equivalent to nearly a month’s worth of rain have killed at least 13 people in the northern Philippines, rescuers said on August 10. (Photo by JJ LANDINGIN / AFP)
City of Johannesburg workers clear books from Parkhurst Library, 8 August 2026, after part of its roof collapsed on Thursday. The library is temporarily closed until further notice. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Workers make national flags at a small factory in Karachi on August 9, 2026 ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebration. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
Firemen work to extinguish a fire that broke out at a livestock facility near Kouvaras, south of Athens, on August 10, 2026. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)
Trotters compete at the first trotting race during the 90th Duhner Wattrennen horse race event in the mudflats of the Elbe estuary during low-tide in Cuxhaven-Duhnen, Germany, on August 9, 2026. The 90th Duhner Wattrennen in the Wadden Sea at the mudflats of the Elbe river is a horse race held on the seabed during low tide. (Photo by FOCKE STRANGMANN / AFP)
Noel Jamet, 10-time champion in the French pig-squealing championship, looks on during the 43rd edition of the Pig Festival, in Trie-sur-Baïse, south-western France, on August 9, 2026. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP)
DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Helen Zille with other mayoral candidates at the party’s National Manifesto Launch for Election 2026, 8 August 2026, at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
This aerial photograph shows a man walking on the sandbanks exposed by the receding waters of the Danube river in Batina, northeastern Croatia on August 9, 2026. (Photo by MARKO PERKOV / AFP)
A farmer carries a flower arrangement known as “silletas” during the traditional Silleteros parade held as part of the Flower Festival in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on August 9, 2026. (Photo by Jaime SALDARRIAGA / AFP)
People use umbrellas to shelter from the rain as they walk on the Bund a day after Typhoon Dolphin made landfall in Shanghai on August 10, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)