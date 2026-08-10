24 hours in pictures, 10 August 2026

Snow covers the slopes at the Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho, where these spectacular winter scenes were captured by Ryan van der Spuy and supplied to The Citizen. A powerful cold snap has brought icy conditions and snowfall to parts of southern Africa, with snow reported across the Drakensberg, Lesotho and other high-lying areas as temperatures plunged. The wintry weather has transformed mountain regions into striking white landscapes, while cold, wet and windy conditions continue to affect several parts of South Africa. Picture: Ryan van der Spuy