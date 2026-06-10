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24 hours in pictures, 10 June 2026

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

10 June 2026

07:06 pm

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Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Two nurses in their PPE

Two nurses in their PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) use a foaming disinfectant in a decontamination chamber after taking in a patient with a highly infectious disease such as Ebola, during a simulation at the special isolation ward of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Charite Virchow hospital in Berlin on June 9, 2026. The German hospital discharged a US man who caught Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after 17 days of antiviral treatment and medical care cured him of the often deadly infection. The Charite public hospital in Berlin said the man — who had been working as a surgeon for a Christian missionary group in the DRC — and his five family members who had all been in quarantine were in “good health” and permitted to leave. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

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A Taiwanese Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System
A Taiwanese Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launches projectiles during a live-fire training exercise in Taichung on June 10, 2026. (Photo by CHENG Yu-chen / AFP)
Volunteers carry the Christ on the Cross
Volunteers carry the Christ on the Cross during a prayer vigil at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, on June 9, 2026. Pope Leo XIV is visiting Spain June 6-12 with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands, where he will meet with migrants and organisations dedicated to helping them. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
Shooting in Cleveland
One of the bodies at the scene where 12 people were killed at Jumpers Informal settlement in Cleveland in Johannesburg, 10 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Supporters of the uMkhonto we Sizwe
Supporters of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party hold face masks of former South African President and (MK) leader Jacob Zuma, during a protest march in Durban on June 10, 2026. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
A man takes pictures of burning vehicles following an Israeli airstrike
A man takes pictures of burning vehicles following an Israeli airstrike that hit a car in Sidon on June 10, 2026. An Israeli strike hit a car in the centre of the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on June 10, state media reported, as Israel persisted with its attacks across the country’s south. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)
rice paddy fields
This aerial image shows rice paddy fields in Bungko Lor village, Cirebon, West Java on June 10, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
A group of parachuters descends
A group of parachuters descends at the opening day of International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) in Schoenefeld, near Berlin on June 10, 2026. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
Fishing boats remain moored at the port of La Libertad
Fishing boats remain moored at the port of La Libertad ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristina in La Libertad, El Salvador, on June 9, 2026. The approach of Tropical Storm Cristina on June 9 forced the closure of restaurants and the suspension of fishing activities in the port of La Libertad as part of measures taken by Salvadoran authorities ahead of possible severe weather conditions, according to AFP journalists. (Photo by Rudy QUIROZ / AFP)
Supporters of Colombia's presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella
Supporters of Colombia’s presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella of the Salvadores de la Patria movement wave national flags as they attend a campaign rally in Cartagena, Colombia, on June 9, 2026. Colombia will hold the runoff presidential election on June 21. (Photo by Manuel PEDRAZA / AFP)
Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier lower their rifles
Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier lower their rifles to the ground as they prepare give three cheers for the King, during a ceremony to present the regiment with their new Colours at Buckingham Palace at Buckingham Palace, in London, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)
People clean the street next to a burnt-out "Glider city bus"
People clean the street next to a burnt-out “Glider city bus” after demonstrations turned violent the night before, burning vehicles and homes, in eastern Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 10, 2026. A Sudanese man was due to appear in court in Northern Ireland on June 10 over a brutal knife attack captured on video that triggered a night of violence by anti-immigration protesters. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)
Youngsters walk past a wall displaying anti-government mural paintings
Youngsters walk past a wall displaying anti-government mural paintings along a road blockade in the Rio Seco area of El Alto, Bolivia, on June 9, 2026. Bolivia has faced days of protests and road blockades amid growing political tensions and supply shortages affecting different regions of the country. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 9 June 2026

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