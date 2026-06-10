24 hours in pictures, 10 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Two nurses in their PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) use a foaming disinfectant in a decontamination chamber after taking in a patient with a highly infectious disease such as Ebola, during a simulation at the special isolation ward of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Charite Virchow hospital in Berlin on June 9, 2026. The German hospital discharged a US man who caught Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after 17 days of antiviral treatment and medical care cured him of the often deadly infection. The Charite public hospital in Berlin said the man — who had been working as a surgeon for a Christian missionary group in the DRC — and his five family members who had all been in quarantine were in “good health” and permitted to leave. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)