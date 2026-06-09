24 hours in pictures, 9 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world
Residents of Kathrada Park Informal Settlement, in Claremont, Johannesburg, work through the rubble of their homes, 9 June 2026, after a fire ripped through a section of the informal settlement killing four people. Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Firefighters responded to an alert at around 2am. Four males between the ages of 20 to 50-years-old died in the fire. Disaster Management Officials were present to assist the affected families, and they are calling for donations, particularly for clothing and food. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A Taiwanese Army RT-2000 multiple launch rocket system fires rockets during a live-fire training exercise in Taichung on June 9, 2026. (Photo by CHENG Yu-chen / AFP)
Protesters gather as one of them waves a South African flag during a protest march against undocumented migrants in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on June 8, 2026. Hundreds of anti-migrant protesters marched through a township outside Johannesburg on June 8, 2026, a day after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged action against groups accused of fuelling xenophobic violence. South Africa has seen recurring bouts of anti-migrant violence, with protests intensifying this year after vigilante groups ordered undocumented foreigners to leave by June 30. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
A responder carries a rescue dog while conducting search and rescue operations in a collapsed building after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos City on June 9, 2026. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines on June 8 killed at least 35 people, according to provincial authorities, after toppling buildings and sparking tsunami warnings across the region. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)
A blue-throated macaw at Leipzig Zoo holds a ball marked with the FIFA World Cup participating country Mexico. In the aviary of the Amazon region, the parrots were asked to be the oracle of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026, which the zoo calls “Arakel”. If the feathered soccer fans are to be believed, the match will be decided in favor of the South American country. On Friday (12.06.2026) at 9.30 a.m., the zoo will publicly oracle the match between Germany and Curacao. Blue-throated macaws are highly endangered, with only a few hundred individuals left in their Bolivian homeland. Photo: Sebastian Willnow/dpa (Photo by SEBASTIAN WILLNOW / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)
Hundreds of displaced foreign nationals have taken refuge in a park near a local mosque in Durban, after fleeing their homes amid fears of xenophobic attacks. The group, numbering over 800 mostly from Malawi, were left to fend for themselves with only the belongings they could carry. Though no violence has been reported so far, tensions have been fuelled by public anger over chronic unemployment and slow economic progress. South Africa is home to millions of foreign nationals, many of them undocumented. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Souvenirs shaped like the FIFA World Cup trophy and traditional Mexican hats are displayed for sale on a street in Mexico City on June 8, 2026. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)
Plainclothes Kenyan police officers riding motorcycles brandish pistols amid teargas during clashes with protesters at a demonstration against a controversial US-built Ebola quarantine centre slated to begin operations at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki on June 9, 2026. Several Kenyans were arrested on June 9, 2026 in the latest protests against an Ebola quarantine centre being built for US citizens in a tourist town.
The centre at Laikipia Air Base in the town of Nanyuki, under the shadow of Mount Kenya, is set to quarantine Americans arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is battling a major Ebola outbreak. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
Suspended Deputy Ekurhuleni Metro Police Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi is seen leaving Boksburg Magistrate’s Court after his appearance on June 09, 2026 in Boksburg, South Africa. The suspect is accused of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. It is alleged that Lerutla paid Mkhwanazi’s driver R200,000 to impersonate him in court. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Australia’s Kaylee McKeown swims during the women’s 100m backstroke final during the Australian swimming trials at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in Sydney on June 9, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni speaks on the Province’s 4th Quarter Crime Statistics for the period January to March 2026 at Kempton Park in Johannesburg, 9 June2026. Picture:Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 8 June 2026