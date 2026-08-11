24 hours in pictures, 11 August 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring a couple standing amid the rubble of their collapsed home after a devastating earthquake in Colombia, a family enjoying an unexpected snowfall near Pietermaritzburg, and residents surveying the damage after a fire destroyed more than 500 homes at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.

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