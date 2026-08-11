PICTURES: The world’s most photogenic pets steal the spotlight

From gravity-defying dogs to curious cats and everything in between, the eighth International Pet Photography Awards showcase the charm, character and unforgettable moments that make pets such beloved companions.

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards attracted a record 4 220 entries from 48 countries across 12 categories, with the winning images chosen by a panel of 27 specialist animal photographers and industry experts from around the world.

The images all form part of winning portfolios.

Pictures courtesy of the International Pet Photography Awards.

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