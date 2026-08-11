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PICTURES: The world’s most photogenic pets steal the spotlight

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

2 minute read

11 August 2026

10:15 am

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From gravity-defying dogs to curious cats and everything in between, the eighth International Pet Photography Awards showcase the charm, character and unforgettable moments that make pets such beloved companions.

The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards attracted a record 4 220 entries from 48 countries across 12 categories, with the winning images chosen by a panel of 27 specialist animal photographers and industry experts from around the world.

The images all form part of winning portfolios.

Pictures courtesy of the International Pet Photography Awards.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

Documentary category finalist. Picture: Nicole Hrustyk

Documentary category finalist. Picture: Nicole Hrustyk

Phone category finalist. Picture: He Huapei

Phone category finalist. Picture: He Huapei

Documentary category winner. Picture: Rebecca Williams

Documentary category winner. Picture: Rebecca Williams

Open category winner. Picture: Jennifer Chassagnol

Open category winner. Picture: Jennifer Chassagnol

Phone category finalist. Picture: Cerrina Smith

Phone category finalist. Picture: Cerrina Smith

Action category finalist. Picture: Jodie Grieve

Action category finalist. Picture: Jodie Grieve

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Phone category finalist. Picture: Cerrina Smith

Phone category finalist. Picture: Cerrina Smith

Open portrait finalist. Picture: Adam Claus

Open portrait finalist. Picture: Adam Claus

Open portrait finalist. Picture: Adam Claus

Open portrait finalist. Picture: Adam Claus

Pets and People category finalist. Picture: Jaana Vuola

Pets and People category finalist. Picture: Jaana Vuola

Action category finalist. Picture: Frankie Adamson

Action category finalist. Picture: Frankie Adamson

Pets and People category winner. Picture: Sandra Ferwerda

Pets and People category winner. Picture: Sandra Ferwerda

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