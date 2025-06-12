24 hours in pictures, 12 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Debris at the site of a plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, western India, 12 June 2025. Air India flight AI171, bound for London carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed minutes after take-off in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad. Picture: EPA-EFE/SIDDHARAJ SOLANKI
Jack Conan of Leinster and Ruan Nortje of Vodacom Bulls in attendance for the URC Grand Final Captain’s Photocall at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
People attend the performance of Ukrainian music band “Kurgan and Aggregate” in the basement of one of the city’s theaters at their charity concert in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv on June 11, 2025, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Ivan SAMOILOV / AFP)
Simon Ehammer of Switzerland in action during the men’s long jump event of the Bislett Games, at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway, 11 June 2025. P icture: EPA-EFE/Fredrik Varfjell
The Strawberry Moon hangs in the sky over the Federal palace, the parliament building, in Bern, Switzerland, 11 June 2025. The first full moon of summer, named the strawberry moon, is the lowest full moon in decades and one that astronomers have said won’t happen again until 2043. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
Residents of Meadowlands continue their protest in Meadowlands on June 12, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that the community claims that it has been without electricity for months and Eskom has not addressed their concerns. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Lieutenants at the Candidate Officers Commission Parade at SA Air Force College parade ground on June 12, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The parade is a celebration of the young men and women military discipline and successful completion of their Officers Forming Course and a reunion with their families and friends. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
A man gestures next to vehicles set alight by protesters in the central business district of Nairobi, Kenya, 12 June 2025. Police used tear gas on protesters demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat following the death of Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody. Ojwang, 31, was arrested along with several others following a complaint filed by the deputy inspector-general of police, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, over posts on social media accusing him of corruption. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Quilts on the floor are on display during the exhibition ‘UK AIDS Memorial Quilt’ at the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in London, Britain, 12 June 2025. The work was begun in 1989, consisting of 42 quilts and 23 individual panels that represent 384 individuals affected by HIV and AIDS. The exhibition runs from 12 to 16 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Members of the guard of honor prepare ahead of a welcome ceremony for Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 12 June 2025. Nauseda is on an official visit to Vietnam from 11 to 12 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Frigate ‘Rossiya’ (Russia) with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River during a rehearsal of the Scarlet Sails celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, 11 June 2025. The traditional celebration is organized in honor of students of elementary and high schools, as well as military academies as they finish their educational terms and hold graduation ceremonies in the second largest city of Russia. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
People dance outside of City Hall during a rally in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 June 2025. US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines, despite not receiving a request from the state of California for any additional assistance, following large protests against ongoing immigration enforcement raids in the Los Angeles area over the last few days. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Flowers lie on the Beach Boys’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 June 2025. Brian Wilson, 82, was a founding member and singer of the band ‘The Beach Boys’. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Argentine riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2025. People were protesting the Supreme Court’s upholding of a six-year prison sentence, and a ban on holding public office, against former Argentine President Cristina Fern’ez de Kirchner. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
People sunbathe at the Marineterrein test area and city quarter in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 12 June 2025, on a warm day. The popular swimming spot has been an official swimming location where water quality is measured since 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/SIMON LENSKENS
