24 hours in pictures, 12 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Debris at the site of a plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, western India, 12 June 2025. Air India flight AI171, bound for London carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed minutes after take-off in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad. Picture: EPA-EFE/SIDDHARAJ SOLANKI