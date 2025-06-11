24 hours in pictures, 11 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Flooded houses at Polar Park in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa, on June 10, 2025. Local reports indicate there have been seven fatalities due to severe flooding in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Matrix Images / Hoseya Jubase