24 hours in pictures, 11 June 2025

Flooded houses at Polar Park in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa, on June 10, 2025. Local reports indicate there have been seven fatalities due to severe flooding in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Matrix Images / Hoseya Jubase
A vehicle is set alight during an anti-immigration demonstration in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on June 10, 2025. Violence flared for a second night June 10 in the Northern Irish town of Ballymena after “racially motivated” attacks sparked by the arrest of two teenagers accused of the attempted rape of a young girl. Hundreds of protestors, many of them masked, took to the streets of Ballymena, throwing petrol bombs and masonry as police responded with water cannon, an AFP journalist said. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP)
Eastern Cape EMS Rescue team searches for Jumba Senior secondary school students inside a school bus that was swept away by flood in Mthatha, South Africa on June 10, 2025. Local reports indicate there have been seven fatalities due to severe flooding in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Matrix Images / Hoseya Jubase
US President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at Fort Bragg to celebrate the US Army’s 250th anniversary at Pike Field at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, USA, 10 June 2025. Fort Bragg is home to the 82nd Airborne Division, Joint Special Operations Command and other units. Picture: EPA-EFE/STAN GILLILAND
A woman stands before the “Wrapped 1961 Volkswagen Beetle Saloon” by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, Germany, 11 June 2025. The artwork is showcased to mark the 30th anniversary of the artists “Wrapped Reichstag”. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
A full moon sets over the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 11 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
A tourist strolls along the Painted Animation Lane in Taichung, Taiwan, 11 June 2025. Animation Lane is a vibrant street adorned with murals of popular anime characters. Initially a local revitalization effort, it now draws visitors keen to enjoy and photograph its lively artwork celebrating Japanese pop culture. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A man works at a construction site in Puncak Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 11 June 2025. ‘The unemployment rate in Malaysia dropped to 3.0 percent in April 2025 from 3.3 percent in the same month of the previous year, marking the lowest level since April 2015, according to the latest data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia. The number of unemployed persons shrank 5.5 percent year-on-year to a more than five-year low of 525.9 thousand, while employment increased by 2.8 percent to a record high of 16.82 million. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Rescuers work at the site of a drone strike in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 11 June 2025, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people were killed and 37 others injured, including five children, after Russian forces launched an overnight attack with drones on Kharkiv and its suburbs, according to the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
A zookeeper sprays an Indian elephant with water during a heatwave at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi, India, 11 June 2025. The National Zoological Park has installed sprinklers inside animals’ enclosures and sprays water on animals and birds to combat the effects of the heatwave. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi registered 45-degree Celsius temperatures, and the prevailing heatwave is set to continue through 12 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
A small group of women who travelled from the Eastern Cape and Gauteng and joined by some mothers from the Western Cape march to Parliament during the Justice And Safety March For Children on June 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group is demanding an urgent call for justice, action and accountability concerning the safety of children in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
An armed Israeli border police officer stands guard at an entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, 11 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A protestor is arrested during protests sparked by immigration raids in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 June 2025. Approximately 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed on 08 June in Los Angeles by US President Donald Trump, though the state of California had not requested any additional assistance, and protests have continued against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement raids over the last couple of days. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
A wax figure of Albert Einstein stands on the stage of the Archenhold Observatory in front of original formulas, in Berlin, Germany, 11 June 2025. The figure from Madame Tussauds Berlin is placed where Einstein first presented his general theory of relativity to the public 110 years ago, on 02 June 1915. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
