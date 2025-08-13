Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 13 August 2025

13 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

International Youth Day observed in Nairobi

A Kenyan model gets prepared to walk the catwalk during the Mr. and Mrs. Kibera leadership contest, held to mark International Youth Day, in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, 12 August 2025. International Youth Day is an awareness day designated by the United Nations that takes place on 12 August. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth. The theme of this year’s IYD, is ‘Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond’, highlights the unique role of youth in translating global ambitions into community-driven realities. Picture: EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Perseid meteor shower over lake of Kozjak near Skopje
Three hundred stacked digital images of long exposures show the stars and Perseid meteors crossing the sky over the lake of Kozjak, some 45km from the capital Skopje, North Macedonia, 13 August 2025. Picture: EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Sunflower in full bloom
Visitors take selfies among sunflowers in Zama, near Tokyo, Japan, 13 August 2025, at the start of the Obon holiday season. Local farmers started this project and 550,000 sunflowers are in full bloom on an approximately 5-hectare plot of land. Picture: EPA/JIJI PRESS
Police Launch Investigation Following The Deaths Of Four Men In Muizenberg
Onlookers at the crime scene at Overcome Heights in Muizenberg on August 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the circumstances surrounding the deaths of four men in Overcome Heights, Muizenberg, earlier this morning are under police investigation. The bodies of four men, aged between 20 and 37, were discovered in Mountain Road, each with fatal gunshot wounds. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Vietnam prepares for 80th National Day anniversary
Vietnamese soldiers on a main battle tank during a rehearsal for the military parade in preparation for the upcoming 80th anniversary of National Day at Mieu Mon National Training Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, 13 August 2025. Vietnam will celebrate the 80th anniversary of its National Day on 02 September 2025. Picture: EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
Fujian raises typhoon alert as vessels shelter from Podul in Xiamen
An aerial drone photo shows vessels anchored at a port to take shelter from Typhoon Podul in Xiamen, Fujian Province, southeast China 12 August 2025 (issued 13 August 2025). At 6 p.m. on 12 August, the flood control headquarters in Fujian upgraded its emergency typhoon response from Level IV to Level III in anticipation of the storm’s arrival. Picture: EPA/XINHUA / Zeng Demeng
2025 Junior Pan American Games
Puerto Rico’s Robert Garcia celebrates winning a bronze medal in the men’s individual foil fencing category, at the 2nd ASU 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Luque, Paraguay 12 August 2025. Picture: EPA/RODRIGO SEPULVEDA
Vigil In Solidarity With Journalists Killed In Gaza Held In Cape Town
Journalists and the general public at the vigil in solidarity with journalists killed in Gaza at the St George’s Cathedral on August 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that reporter Anas al-Sharif, correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa were killed in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on August 10th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Firefighters battle a forest fire in Vila Real
Firefighters battle a forest fire near Paredes, Vila Real, Portugal, 12 August 2025. Hundreds of personnel were engaged in fighting the three most serious fires in the region, which are raging in Vila Real, Tabua and Trancoso. Picture: EPA/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA
International Anniversary Pilgrimage in Fatima
Pilgrims participate in the candlelight procession in honour of Our Lady of Fatima during the International Anniversary Pilgrimage at the Sanctuary of Fatima in Fatima, Portugal, 12 August 2025. The International Anniversary Pilgrimage in August celebrates the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima to the young shepherds. Picture: EPA/PAULO CUNHA
Boat rally ahead of Pakistan Independence Day in Karachi
People and supporters of the Markazi Muslim League attend a ‘Marka Haq and Jashn-e-Azadi’ boat rally ahead of Pakistan Independence Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, 12 August 2025. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14 August. Picture: EPA/REHAN KHAN
Outdoor swimming at London Fields Lido during a heatwave in the UK
Swimmers jump into the swimming pool at London Fields Lido outdoor swimming pool during a warm day in London, Britain, 12 August 2025. The UK Health Security Agency has issued heat health alerts for all of England with potential highs of 34 degrees Celsius forecast as the fourth heatwave of the summer hits the UK. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Grand flower show ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore
A woman visits the annual flower show to celebrate the 79th India’s Independence Day at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens in Bangalore, India, 13 August 2024. India will celebrate its Independence Day on 15 August, to commemorate its independence from British rule and its birth as a sovereign nation in 1947. Picture: EPA/JAGADEESH NV
Flooded street after heavy rains in Havana
A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded street after heavy rains in Havana, Cuba, 12 August 2025. Picture: EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa
Deployment of humanitarian aid for people in Gaza
An Air Force pilot touches a C-130J military aircraft during preparations for the deployment of Indonesian humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza at Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 August 2025. The Indonesian government is expected to conduct an airdrop of 800 tons of humanitarian aid supplies for the people in Gaza. Picture: EPA/MAST IRHAM

