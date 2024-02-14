Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 14 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Ground Hornbills Tshukudo and Jasper enjoy Valentine's Day treats

Ground Hornbills Tshukudo and Jasper enjoy Valentine’s Day treats, 14 February 2024, in their enclosure, as part of an enrichment programme by the Johannesburg Zoo. The Ground Hornbill partners for life, and Tshukudo and Jasper have been together for 6 years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Misheck Nyamhotsi poses with his florist arrangement a Valentine's Day "money bouquet"
Misheck Nyamhotsi poses with his florist arrangement a Valentine’s Day “money bouquet” combining cut flower stems of red roses with upto as many as fifteen $20 notes at a local florist shop in Harare on February 13, 2024. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)
A couple takes a selfie picture under heart-shaped balloons displayed on Valentine's Day
A couple takes a selfie picture under heart-shaped balloons displayed on Valentine’s Day in downtown Moscow on February 14, 2024. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
A woman walks with an umbrella amidst heavy snowfall
A woman walks with an umbrella amidst heavy snowfall in Providence, Rhode Island, USA, 13 February 2024. A Nor’easter storm brought high winds and snow to the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
A fan shows off his tattoos before the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade
A fan shows off his tattoos before the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
An Eastern Black and White Colobus
An Eastern Black and White Colobus enjoys a Valentine’s Day treat, 14 February 2024, in its enclosure, as part of an enrichment programme by the Johannesburg Zoo. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Valentine's Day Roadside rose seller in Johannesburg
Roadside flower seller Siyabonga Mbeki prepares roses for clients who drive past his street corner flower selling business in Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 February 2024. Siyabonga Mbeki buys his flowers at the main flower market in the city in the early hours of the morning before starting to resell at the street corner. Siyabonga has been selling his flowers at the corner for two years. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
Amber Jones reacts as Blake Du Plessis gives her flowers on Valentines Day
Amber Jones reacts as Blake Du Plessis gives her flowers on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Carnival parade in Sao Paulo
Artists participate in a street troupe called “Cornucopia Desvairada”, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 February 2024. Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians enjoyed the last official day of carnival with massive parades, some of which had to end earlier than expected due to high temperatures. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
Valentine's Day fair opens in Bucharest
A couple poses for a photo at the ‘love boot’ during the Valentine’s Day fair called ‘Laminor Love Wonderland’, held at Laminor exposition hall in Bucharest, Romania, 13 February 2024. Valentine’s Day, a day dedicated to expressing love with romantic gestures is celebrated all over the world on 14 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Mass wedding marking Valentine's Day in Metro Manila
Couples kiss during a mass civil wedding ceremony marking Valentine’s Day at a gymnasium in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines 14 February 2024. A total of 57 couples were provided free matrimonial arrangements by the city government and served a reception banquet with relatives and loved ones. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Basanta Panchami, the Nepalese day of education, observed in Kathmandu
A Nepalese child receives tika, a vermillion-colored mark, on her forehead after worshipping to Goddess Saraswati, the god of education, at Sarswoti temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 14 February 2024. During Basanta Panchami, Nepalese students and children visit various temples to worship the goddess Sarswoti, the god of education, to help with their writing and reading lessons with the belief that the goddess of education will help them excel in education. Basant Panchami also marks the start of the spring season. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Members of the indigenous Baduy tribe
Members of the indigenous Baduy tribe check the candidates list at a polling station before they cast their ballots and vote in Indonesia’s presidential and legislative elections in Kanekes Village, Lebak, Banten province on February 14, 2024. Voting began on February 14 in Indonesia’s presidential, national and provincial elections at more than 800,000 polling stations across the country, with nearly 205 million people eligible to cast their ballot. (Photo by ADITYA AJI / AFP)
People visit a pedestrian street on the Bund during the fifth day of the Lunar New Year
People visit a pedestrian street on the Bund during the fifth day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Shanghai on February 14, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations: Bafana Bafana Arrival
Fans celebrates during the South African national football team arrival at OR Tambo Airport on February 14, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations: Bafana Bafana Arrival
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams with teammates during the South African national football team arrival at OR Tambo Airport on February 14, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

