24 hours in pictures, 14 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Ground Hornbills Tshukudo and Jasper enjoy Valentine’s Day treats, 14 February 2024, in their enclosure, as part of an enrichment programme by the Johannesburg Zoo. The Ground Hornbill partners for life, and Tshukudo and Jasper have been together for 6 years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen