24 hours in pictures, 15 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Behind the scenes during the Cape Town Carnival workshop Tour on February 15, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival is an annual spectacular that brings together some of the very best performers and artists and cultivates and sustains local participation in arts and culture, while showcasing creativity, encouraging celebration, and boosting tourism. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A balloon vendor waits for customers in Hanoi on February 15, 2024. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Local villagers of the Hoang Mai district fight for the ball made of jackfruit wood, weighing 25kg during the Thuy Linh village traditional ball scrambling festival, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 15 February 2024. The festival which is held on the first week of every first lunar month have attracted hundreds of visitors. Picure: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
This handout photograph taken in the village of Bogatyr, Donetsk region on February 14, 2024 by Ukrainian Emergency Service and released on February 15, 2024 shows rescuers pushing out a fire in houses after a strike, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP)
US’ Jake Foster competes in a semi-final of the men’s 200m breaststroke swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha on February 15, 2024. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Jan Solans of Spain and his co-driver Rodrigo Sanjuan of Spain steer their Toyota GR Yaris during the shakedown of the Rally Sweden, second round of the FIA World Rally Championship on February 15, 2024 in Umea, Sweden. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
A natural rock formation resembling a praying Mother Mary is seen at the Bothongo Wondercave, 15 February 2024, which is situated within the Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve in Kromdraai, outside Johannesburg. The Wondercave has been re-opened following a period of renovations. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2024 Presidential Response To The SONA Debate at Cape Town City Hall on February 15, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) debated the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
Nepalese devotees chant slogans during the reinstallation procession of a stone statue of Uma-Maheshwor at the temple in Patan city, Nepal, 15 February 2024. The rare stone statue of Uma-Maheshwor believed to have been created in the 16th century, stolen in 1980 from Patan city and later spotted at the Brooklyn Museum of Art. With the help of various organizations, the Nepal Archaeology Department has successfully returned the statue in January 2024. Hundreds of local devotees gathered the reinstallation ceremony of the goddess Uma (Parvati )-Maheshwor (Shiva), the goo of power and prosperity. According to the Archaeology Department, there is no permanent data regarding how many archaeological artifacts were stolen from Nepal, but a total of 145 pieces of stolen statues and archaeological artifacts have been returned to Nepal. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Animal rights activists protest in front of the Mexico City Congress in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 February 2024. Dozens of activists protested to demand that the Mexico City Congress approve a law that would prohibit bullfighting after a judge refused to suspend these events in Plaza Mexico, the largest bullfighting venue in the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ
Palestinians fleeing Khan Yunis arrive in Rafah with their belongings in a damaged car on February 15, 2024, as battles raged in the sourthern Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
Members of the farm union Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) block railway tracks during a protest to demand minimum crop prices at a railway station in Rajpura on February 15, 2024. – Thousands of farmers this week launched what they have dubbed “Delhi Chalo”, or “March to Delhi”, to demand a law to fix a minimum price for their crops, in addition to other concessions including the waiving of loans. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Gauteng Premier Candidate and Leader of the Official Opposition, Solly Msimanga delivers the True State of the Province Address (TSOPA) at Johannesburg Country Club, 15 February 2024, to outline real solutions to rescue Gauteng. Picture: Nigel: Sibanda/ The Citizen
Kenyan-Mexican actress and President of the International Jury 2024 Lupita Nyong‘o poses on the red carpet prior to the opening ceremony of the 74th Berlinale, Europe’s first major film festival of the year, in Berlin on February 15, 2024. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
