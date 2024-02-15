24 hours in pictures, 15 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Behind the scenes during the Cape Town Carnival workshop Tour on February 15, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival is an annual spectacular that brings together some of the very best performers and artists and cultivates and sustains local participation in arts and culture, while showcasing creativity, encouraging celebration, and boosting tourism. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)