24 hours in pictures, 17 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A race-goer during Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 17 June 2025. Royal Ascot is the United Kingdom’s most valuable horse race meeting and social event running from 17 to 21 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
An Israeli firefighter douses bus carcasses at the impact site of an Iranian missile at a bus depot in Herzliya near Tel Aviv on June 17, 2025. Israel’s military said air raid sirens sounded in several areas of the country on June 17 after identifying missiles launched from Iran, as AFP journalists reported booms over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
This photograph shows Airbus Helicopters’ unmanned reconnaissance helicopter (drone) VSR700 on display at the Paris International Air Show (Salon international de l’aeronautique et de l’espace – SIAE) at the Paris–Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on June 17, 2025. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
People sit by the Sarawak river in Kuching, capital of the Malaysian state of Sarawak on the island of Borneo, on June 17, 2025. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
An aircraft from the Gol airline company prepares to land at Santos Dumont airport with the Christ the Redeemer statue in the background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 16, 2025. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
A boy is silhouetted against the setting sun at a neighborhood in Sana’a, Yemen, 16 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Construction workers are carrying out glass curtain wall construction on the spherical building facade without any obstruction in Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, China on June 17, 2025. (Photo by Gu Huaxia / CFOTO via AFP)
Children participate as firefighters simulate how to handle a fire during a safety simulation for school children at a fire disaster management center in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 17 June 2025. The training and simulation are held by the Indonesian Fire Fighter Agency as part of a disaster awareness education program for school students on how to respond quickly to a fire disaster. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Visitors stand by “Stone triptych with snails, body fragments and sewing machine” a 2025 work by British-French artist duo Daniel Dewar and Gregory Gicquel displayed at the Unlimited section of the Art Basel fair for Modern and contemporary art, in Basel, Switzerland, on June 17, 2025. The fair will open to the public from June 19 to June 22, 2025, featuring over 290 leading galleries and more than 4,000 artists from five continents. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
The artwork “Os Comedores de Terra / The Earth Eaters” (2025) by Brazilian artist Luiz Zerbini is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel 2025, in Basel, Switzerland, 16 June 2025. Unlimited is Art Basel’s exhibition platform for projects that transcend the limitations of a classical art-show stand, including out-sized sculpture and paintings, video projections, large-scale installations, and live performances. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
A view inside of the inner courtyard of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 17 June 2025. The current European Parliament plenary session runs from 16 to 19 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Bangladeshi boatmen cover themselves from the rain during a downpour, at Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 16 June 2025. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast, the monsoon is active over the southern part of the country and fairly active elsewhere, remaining moderate over North Bay. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
