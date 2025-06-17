24 hours in pictures, 17 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A race-goer during Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 17 June 2025. Royal Ascot is the United Kingdom’s most valuable horse race meeting and social event running from 17 to 21 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL