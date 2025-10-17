Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 17 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Kenya Police officers control the crowd

Kenya Police officers control the crowd as supporters and mourners jostle for space during a stampede at an entrance to Nyayo Stadium, where the body of Kenya’s opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lies in state for public viewing during his State Funeral in Nairobi on October 17, 2025. Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has died at the age of 80 during a health visit to India, local police said on October 15, 2025. Odinga was the perennial opposition figure of Kenyan politics, running unsuccessfully for the presidency on five occasions, most recently in 2022. He remained a dominant force, able to rally huge numbers, particularly from his native western Kenya. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)

Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall
Tamawashi (R) battles with Kinbozan (L) during their bout on day 2 of the Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in central London on October 16, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Protests against ICE in Chicago
An activist dressed as a dinosaur holds a sign and waves a flag during a demonstration outside the ICE detention facility in Broadview, Illinois, USA, 16 October 2025. The demonstrations against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are rooted in concerns about civil rights, local community safety, and alleged overreach by federal enforcement. Picture: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Technicians reinstall the crown of the Virgin Mari
Technicians reinstall the crown of the Virgin Mari statue sitting atop the Notre Dame de la Garde Basilica, known to locals as Bonne Mère (The Good Mother), in Marseille on October 17, 2025, following restoration works. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)
Vigil Held in Lima for Protest Victim Eduardo Ruiz Saenz
A girl participates in a vigil in honor of Eduardo Ruiz Saenz, who died during protests against the Peruvian government and Congress, in Lima, Peru, 16 October 2025. Picture: EPA/John Reyes
Start of the autumn festival at the Yasukuni shrine
Shinto priests line up before attending a purification ritual during the annual autumn festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 17 October 2025. Earlier in the day, the outgoing Japanese prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, made a “masakaki” offering at the start of the three-day autumn festival. Some 2.5 million Japanese soldiers who died while in military service are enshrined at Yasukuni. Picture: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
Signal Festival 2025 light installations in Prague
Visitors watch the light installation ‘Mlha’ by German artist Robert Seidel during the Signal Festival in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 October 2025. The festival features international and local artists presenting new technologies and lighting design in the streets of the city through video mapping projections and audio-visual installations. Picture: EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2025
Visitors take a selfie with displayed South Korean Air Force KF-21 during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 at the Seoul Military Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do province, South Korea, 17 October 2025. The biennial defense exhibition run in Seongnam from 17 to 24 October. Picture: EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
GT World Challenge Asia in Beijing street circuit
Stunt drivers perform in a stunt show during the Practice Session for the GT World Challenge Asia in Beijing, China, 17 October 2025. Picture: EPA/WU HAO
Competitors take part in the Vortex race
Competitors take part in the Vortex race near Lausanne, on October 16, 2025. Around 2,000 participants, mostly students take part in this unique race created in 2021 by a group of students, involving running up the 2.8 km helicoidal passageway of the Vortex, an iconic eight floor circular building of the campus of the University of Lausanne. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
JMW Turner's The Battle of Trafalgar goes on display at the National Maritime Museum
JMW Turner’s Battle of Trafalgar on display at Queen’s House, National Maritime Museum in London, Britain, 17 October 2025. The National Maritime Museum is celebrating the 250th anniversary of JMW Turner’s birth and the 220th anniversary of Battle of Trafalgar by placing Turner’s only royal commission on permanent display in the Queen’s House at the National Maritime Museum. Picture: EPA/ANDY RAIN

