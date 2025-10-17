24 hours in pictures, 17 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Kenya Police officers control the crowd as supporters and mourners jostle for space during a stampede at an entrance to Nyayo Stadium, where the body of Kenya’s opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lies in state for public viewing during his State Funeral in Nairobi on October 17, 2025. Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has died at the age of 80 during a health visit to India, local police said on October 15, 2025. Odinga was the perennial opposition figure of Kenyan politics, running unsuccessfully for the presidency on five occasions, most recently in 2022. He remained a dominant force, able to rally huge numbers, particularly from his native western Kenya. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)