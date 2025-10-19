48 hours in pictures, 19 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Dancers perform at the newly revitalised Theatre Fountain Plaza, 17 October 2025, in Braamfontein, at the unveiling of the completed Ameshoff Street Identity and Placemaking Project, a revamping of the street featuring art and architecture. The renovations include new lighting, seating, mosaics, and a new fountain. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Tunisian scouts hold national flags during the celebration of the 198th anniversary of the creation of the Tunisian flag in Tunis, Tunisia, 19 October 2025. On 20 October 1827, Hussein II Bey (Ottoman Empire) introduced the Tunisian flag, which witnessed several changes until the proportions and motives were clearly defined in a law on 30 June 1999. Picture: EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA
A placard depicting US President Donald J Trump and reading ‘Stop the Turd Reich’ is displayed during the ‘No Kings’ protest in Downtown Chicago, Illinois, USA, 18 October 2025. The protest is part of a nationwide ‘No Kings’ day of action, opposing what organizers see as authoritarian overreach and threats to democracy under US President Donald J. Trump. Picture: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Singers and dancers from the Ndlovu Youth Choir delivered an enchanting and uplifting musical experience as they returned to the Natal (Durban) Playhouse theatre to a “sold out” three shows in Durban this weekend. Audiences were captivated by the mesmerizing rhythms, rich harmonies, and vibrant energy of the internationally acclaimed ensemble. Hailing from South Africa, the remarkable choir thrilled fans with their unique fusion of African traditional and contemporary music. Through soul-stirring melodies, breathtaking vocal performances, and exhilarating dance routines, the Ndlovu Youth Choir transcends language and cultural barriers, touching the hearts and souls of audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Presidential candidate Alassane Ouattara waves to supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 19 October 2025. About 8,7 million registered voters are expected to cast their votes in the 25 October 2025 presidential elections. Picture: EPA/LEGNAN KOULA
IFP supporters arrives before the address by President Velenkosini Hlabisa at the party’s 50th anniversary celebration at Jabulani Amphitheater in Soweto, 18 October 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
A person in zombie costume gestures during the 18th Zombie Walk in Mexico City, Mexico, 18 October 2025. Picture: EPA/ALEX CRUZ
Police on the field at the launch of the Gauteng Provincial Safer Festive Season at Tsakane Stadium on October 17, 2025 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The operation aims to prevent and combat crime through heightened police operations and visibility. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
General view after the cancellation of the 2025 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon due to safety concerns amid high winds on October 19, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
A model presents a creation from the clothing brand Foz during the 60th edition of Sao Paulo Fashion Week 2025 at the Pavilion of Brazilian Cultures in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 17 October 2025. The event runs from 16 October to 20 October. Picture: EPA/ISAAC FONTANA
A woman walks toward a polling station during the second round of elections to choose the president and vice president in Laja, Bolivia, 19 October 2025. Bolivians will decide their president in a runoff between right-wing candidate Jorge Tuto Quiroga and centrist Rodrigo Paz. Picture: EPA/LUIS GANDARILLAS
Afghan refugees wait on trucks at the Afghan-Pakistan border as they return home after the crossing was reopened in Spin Boldak, Kandahar, Afghanistan, 19 October 2025. The Spin Boldak border crossing in Kandahar reopened to Afghan refugees on 17 October. According to the Afghan Refugee Agency, 795 families have so far returned to Afghanistan as part of the ongoing repatriation process following recent border tensions with Pakistan. Picture: EPA/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN
