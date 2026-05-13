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24 hours in pictures, 13 May 2026

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

7 minute read

13 May 2026

10:28 pm

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Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Deir El Zahrani on May 13, 2026. Israel intensified strikes on Lebanon on May 13 with the health ministry reporting 12 people killed in attacks targeting cars, mostly south of Beirut, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP)

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Palestinian artists paint a mural
Palestinian artists paint a mural depicting football player Lamine Yamal waving a Palestinian flag during the Catalans’ title parade, on the rubble of buildings destroyed during the war, at Shati (Beach) refugee camp in Gaza City on May 13, 2026. The high representative for Gaza in US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace on May 13 said the fragile ceasefire in the Palestinian territory was holding despite daily violations. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
Trial over Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI
AI protesters chant outside the federal courthouse during proceedings in the trial of Elon Musk VS. OpenAI in Oakland, California, on May 12, 2026. Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, alleges that Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman misappropriated his $38 million donations when OpenAI abandoned its original nonprofit and philanthropic mission to become the for-profit giant behind ChatGPT. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
Suspended South African National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola
Suspended South African National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola (C) stands in the dock as he appears for charges linked to an irregular Medicare24 police tender, at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria on May 13, 2026. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Gen Fannie Masemola Joins Vusi Matlala And 12 Other Police Officers In The Dock
Vusi Matlala and Fannie Masemola appear at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on May 13, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The suspects face charges of corruption, fraud, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in relation to the irregular awarding of a R360 million police tender to Medicare 24, a company owned by Vusimuzi Cat Matlala. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, poses with children and educators of the Scuola Comunale d’infanzia Anna Frank, a municipal pre-school for 3 – 6-year-olds, part of a two-day trip, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 13, 2026. The school places particular value on learning through creativity and relationships, reflecting the core principles of the Reggio Emilia Approach. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / POOL / AFP)
Julius Mkhwanazi And Kagiso Lerutla Return To Boksburg Magistrate's Court
Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla appears at Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on May 13, 2026 in Boksburg, South Africa. The suspects are accused of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. It is alleged that Lerutla paid Mkhwanazi’s driver R200,000 to impersonate him in court. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
A cable car is pictured behind Tibetan flags
A cable car is pictured behind Tibetan flags in Dharamsala on May 13, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
New Leader of the Opposition Democratic Alliance
New Leader of the Opposition Democratic Alliance ( DA) Geordin Hill-Lewis addresses the Kwazulu-Natal ( KZN) provincial conference in Durban. The delegates elected a new KZN DA Leader Sithembiso Ngema. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
A Canadair water-bomber aircraft
A Canadair water-bomber aircraft is parked at the Nimes-Garons firefighters air base in Garons, southern France, on May 13, 2026 (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)
Passengers stand aboard the Bahamas-registered cruise ship Ambition
Passengers stand aboard the Bahamas-registered cruise ship Ambition after they were confined following the outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness onboard, at the Bordeaux port in Bordeaux, southwestern France on May 13, 2026. French authorities on May 13 confined more than 1,700 passengers and crew on a British cruise ship docked in Bordeaux after an elderly passenger died, said officials, who played down any links to the hantavirus scare. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
Vin Diesel
(From L) US actress Jordana Brewster, US actor and filmmaker Vin Diesel and US actress Michelle Rodriguez pose during a photocall of the film “The Fast and the Furious” at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 13, 2026. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
French Foreign Legion paratrooper
French Foreign Legion paratrooper from the 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment (2e REP) take part in a trench assault during exercise LIBECCIU 2026, in La Courtine, central France, on May 13, 2026. More than 700 légionnaires are deployed across two French regions for the ten-day field exercise, sharpening the night-warfare and rapid-redeployment skills that define the Legion’s airborne identity. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
French photographer and street artist JR
French photographer and street artist JR poses as his last artwork entitled “The Pont Neuf’s cave” is being installed as a tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s “Pont Neuf wrapped”, created forty years ago on Paris’ oldest bridge over the Seine river, in Paris on 13 May 2026. (Photo by Joel Saget / AFP)
City Of Joburg Continue To Demolish Illegal Structures In The Inner City
City Of Johannesburg officials work during a by-law enforcement operation to reclaim public spaces, restore law and order and remove illegal structures in the inner city on May 13, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This forms part of the City’s inner city rejuvenation and urban renewal programme. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Britain's King Charles III
Britain’s King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, sits with Britain’s Queen Camilla on the The Sovereign’s Throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament, in London on May 13, 2026. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL / AFP)
Croatian singers of band Lelek
Croatian singers of band Lelek and representing Croatia with the song ‘Andromeda’ perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 (ESC) at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 12 May 2026

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