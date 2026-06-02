24 hours in pictures, 2 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A photograph shows the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in the Burj al-Chamali area near the southern city of Tyre, on June 2, 2026. Israel continued to strike southern Lebanon on June 2, as Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked its troops there despite an apparent Washington-brokered de-escalation deal and a fourth round of US-hosted talks between Lebanon and Israel. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP)
Pedestrians walk past the colourful Rise student accommodations, Units On Park, 2 June 2026, in Hatfield, Pretoria. The facility is situated close to the University of Pretoria, and features an outdoor gym with a running track, games room, laundry, and braai areas, on-site computer and study labs, along with uncapped Wi-Fi and a backup generator. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A man votes at a polling location at the Metro Headquarters Building during California’s state primary election in Los Angeles, California, on June 2, 2026. Californians go to the polls Tuesday in the first round of voting for a new governor, with a tight three-way race for two run-off spots, while people in Los Angeles will also be voting for a new mayor. The state’s so-called “jungle primary” pits all comers against each other — regardless of party — with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November general election to replace term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
Mel B attends Zumba House during day two of SXSW London 2026 at Dray Walk Gallery on June 02, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images for SXSW London)
Retrenched Post Office employees demonstrate, 2 June 2026, outside the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in Pretoria, over unpaid pensions and benefits. The group claims over 4 600 Post Office employees have been retrenched since 2020 and they’re expressing serious concerns over unresolved matters arising from the retrenchment and VSP processes implemented. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Shamans hold a poster of presidential candidate Roberto Sanchez as they perform a ritual to predict the winner of the upcoming Peruvian runoff election at La Herradura beach in Lima on June 1, 2026. Peru will hold the presidential runoff election on June 7. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)
A man runs on the beach as a vessel is seen in the background at sunset in Dubai on June 2, 2026. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
Gandhi Square Precinct is seen vacant as bus drivers strike, 2 June 2026, because of grievances against the company. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during a stop of the FIFA World Cup Trouphy Tour at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on June 2, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Teachers push against a barricade blocking access to the Zocalo as blue smoke from a fire extinguisher discharged by police rises from the other side during a demonstration ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Mexico City on June 1, 2026. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
Workers transport a statue of Argentine football player Lionel Messi featuring a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy, after its removal for re-installation to a safer place in Kolkata on June 1, 2026. A giant statue of football superstar Lionel Messi erected in India to mark his visit last year is “swaying in the wind” and will be removed, a lawmaker told AFP on May 27. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
Mexican artist Paola Delfin poses for a picture on a truck mounted man lift next to her mural on a building in the city of Jounieh north of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on June 2, 2026. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A child returning from school stops to look at Ebola awareness illustrations displayed on the signboards of the Ebola Treatment Center (ETC) in Munigi on June 2, 2026. The sole airport providing humanitarian organisations access to the epicentre of an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo reopened on June 2, 2026, when the reported number of suspected cases declined. The country of 100 million people declared on May 15 that it was battling a major epidemic of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever, prompting the World Health Organization to issue an international health alert. (Photo by Jospin Mwisha / AFP)
Various political party posters, including African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are seen on flag posts along Pretorius Stree, in Hatfield, Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People ride bicycles through the streets on World Bicycle Day in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 02, 2026. The Netherlands is widely known as one of the world’s most bicycle-friendly countries, with cycling playing a central role in daily transportation. The images show residents and visitors using bicycles across the city as part of everyday life. (Photo by Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
South Africa’s players arrive at the Mexico City Felipe Angeles International Airport in Zumpango, Mexico on June 2, 2026, ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 1 June 2026