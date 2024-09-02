24 hours in pictures, 2 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This handout photograph taken and released by OIS/IOC on September 1, 2024 shows South Africa’s athlete Mpumelelo Mhlongo (R) reacting as he crosses the finish line to win the Gold Medal in the Para Athletics Men’s 100m – T44 final at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / OIS/IOC / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Hollywood stars at the Venice Film Festival, the site of a missile strike on a shopping mall in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, South African Paralympic medallists and a cosplay parade in Linden, Johannesburg. US actors George Clooney (L) and Brad Pitt arrive at the Lido Beach for the Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2024. The 81st edition of the Venice International Film Festival runs from 28 August to 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile strike on a shopping mall in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 01 September 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 40 people have been injured, including five children, after a Russian rocket attack hit several civilian sites in Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov wrote on telegram. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV Bronze medallist South Africa’s Louzanne Coetze (R) stands in the podium with her guide Erasmus Badenhorst during the victory ceremony for the women’s T11 1500m final athletics event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris on September 2, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Cosplayers pose for a photograph during a Cosplay parade through the streets of Linden, Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 August 2024. The parade was the first of its kind and witnessed the Cosplayers walking through the streets of the Johannesburg suburb. Cosplay is a subculture where those involved dress as and pretend to be a character from a movie, TV show or comic book. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Motorists wade along a flooded road in Bacoor city, Cavite province, about 30 kilometers south-east of Manila, Philippines, 02 September 2024. In a report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) on 02 September, two people were dead and scores injured as a result of conditions brought by Tropical Storm Yagi. The state weather agency of the Philippines warned residents living along the typhoon path to take precautionary measure due to possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous villages. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Locals look on as smoke rises from a burning ship that ran aground in Manila Bay, Philippines, 02 September 2024. At least four ships moored inside the Manila Bay were run aground after being hit by strong waves brought by Tropical Storm Yagi. In a report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) on September 02, two people died and scores were injured by Tropical Storm Yagi. The state weather agency of the Philippines warned residents living along the typhoon’s path to take precautionary measures due to possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous villages. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG A man holds images of Santa Muerte, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 September 2024. Devotees of Santa Muerte celebrate her every first of the month with a pilgrimage to her sanctuary, with flowers, candles and on their knees, the parishioners thanked her for the favors received in the popular Tepito neighborhood. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman Kyrgyz first-graders attend a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in the village of Besh-Kungei near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 02 September 2024. The 2024/25 school year in Kyrgyzstan has started on 02 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters block the Ayalon main highway in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 September 2024. Demonstrators called on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to ‘immediately’ sign a hostage deal. The Israeli military announced on 01 September that six Israeli hostages – Ori Danino, Alex Lubnov, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Almog Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi and Carmel Gat – have been killed by Hamas and were found dead by Israeli forces in an underground tunnel in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), 101 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli trade unionist chairman of Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, called for a general strike starting 02 September following the news of the death of the six abductees. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the Israeli government’s handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN After a 10 year hiatus hundreds of air show enthusiasts from all over KZN were entertained with a spectacular show at the Durban Virginia Airshow 2024 over the weekend. Having been claimed as the most prestigious airshow in the country the line up included some of South Africa’s best aviation performers, along with food and refreshments and entertainment through the entire day. Performances by the Marks Scully Levin, South African Air Force ( SAAF), 5 time South African aerobatics team Patrick Davidson, the Marksmen Aerobatic Team, Juba Joubert’s Aerobatic helicopter and the Execute flypast. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) arrives at the Beijing Capital International Airport, ahead of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing on September 2, 2024. Members of a military honor guard prepare before the arrival of Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, China, 01 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL Rocks with messages of hope are displayed for the six hostages killed in Gaza during a vigil in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 September 2024. Nationwide protests have spread across Israel demanding a cease-fire after Israel's military said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages killed by Hamas militants in Rafah, Gaza, including an Israeli-American captive. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER