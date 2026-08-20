24 hours in pictures, 20 August 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Serbian military helicopters assisting firefighters battling wildfires across the Balkans, the aftermath of a deadly Russian missile strike on Kyiv that damaged homes and a nearby hospital, and robot dogs on display at the World Robot Conference in Beijing as China showcases advances in robotics. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.

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A person stands next to cars and buildings damaged in a Russian strike on Kyiv that also hit a nearby hospital on August 20, 2026, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is escalating its four-and-a-half-year invasion of Ukraine with deadly ballistic missile attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, urging a global response after a Russian overnight attack killed at least 13. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) A secretary bird joins other animal puppets and dancers perform in the grounds of the Tower of London on August 20, 2026 in London, England. For over 600 years, the Tower of London housed a famous collection of exotic wild animals known as the Royal Menagerie. Over 60 species resided at the Tower, including Barbary lions, tigers, elephants, kangaroos, and a Norwegian polar bear that was allowed to swim and catch fish in the River Thames. Established in the 1200s by King John and later expanded by Henry III, the historic site acted as Britain’s first official zoo before finally closing its gates in 1835. The animals were transferred to form the foundation of the newly established ZSL London Zoo in Regent’s Park, that is still open to the public today. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) A man watches a military helicopter of the Serbian Armed Forces scoop up water for firefighting operations in Deliblatska Pescara (Deliblato Sands), near the village of Grebenac, some 70 kilometres northeast of Belgrade, Serbia, on August 20, 2026. Firefighters were battling wildfires across the Balkans as days of high temperatures and drought conditions continue to drive blazes in several countries, including Serbia. (Photo by Uros Arsic / AFP) A man jogs past a dinosaur statue at Bueng Kaen Nakhon Public Park in Khon Kaen on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Chanakarn LAOSARAKHAM / AFP) An aerial view of the crowd attending the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Kocaeli, Turkiye, on August 20, 2026. Organized under the main leadership of the Turkish National Defense Ministry and the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), with Anadolu as the Global Communication Partner, the event showcases Turkiye’s maritime power, defense capabilities, and indigenous technologies. Gathering technology and defense industry enthusiasts around a maritime focus, the festival will welcome visitors through August 23. (Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu via Getty Images) An armed defector from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrives as he is believed to be surrendering to the Sudanese military, in the west of Omdurman on August 19, 2026. Since April 2023, Sudan has been ravaged by a war between the Sudanese military, led by its chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Burhan’s former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. (Photo by Ebrahim Hamid / AFP) US soldiers set up a floating bridge on a river at a military training field in Yeoncheon on August 20, 2026, during joint US-South Korean military exercises. The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed on August 19 the importance of US President Donald Trump’s decision to scale back joint military drills with the South. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) Robot dogs from the Chinese company VBOT are seen as they are walked around at the World Robot Conference on August 20, 2026 in Beijing, China. Organizers say that more than 3,000 products are being shown at the multi-day event as China showcases its rapidly growing robotics industry. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) The parliament building is reflected in the water during a ceremony marking the country’s national day attended by guests and ambassadors accredited to Hungary on August 20, 2026, in Budapest. Hungary marks the 1,026th anniversary of the foundation of the Hungarian state, established by the first king of Hungary, Stephen I. Hungarian President Andras Baka, who took office yesterday, makes his first public appearance since then. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) A resident removes floodwater from his home following heavy rains in Rawalpindi on August 19, 2026. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) People walk next to Victoria harbour and the Star Ferry terminal in Hong Kong on August 19, 2026. (Photo by Dale DE LA REY / AFP) Chess pieces are made of pumpkins at a pumpkin exhibition in the garden of Ludwigsburg Castle in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany, on August 20, 2026. The pumpkin exhibition is themed „Let’s play“ and lasts from August 21 until November 1, 2026. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) A fan shows support for Scuderia Ferrari in the Pitlane during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 20, 2026 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images) Festival visitors sit on camping chairs in the river Traisen, to cool down on the sidelines of music festival “Frequency 2026”, on August 20, 2026 in Sankt Poelten, Austria, that will be held from August, 20 to 22, 2026. Temperatures in Sankt Poelten went up on around 30 degrees celsius. (Photo by FLORIAN WIESER / APA / AFP) Muddy day at York Racecourse on August 20, 2026 in York, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

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