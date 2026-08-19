24 hours in pictures, 19 August 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Democratic Alliance leaders putting up the party’s 2026 local government election slogan posters in Johannesburg, runners taking part in the traditional Encierro del Pilon alongside heifers in Spain, and activists staging a die-in protest in Tel Aviv against violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.

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This aerial view shows the Ocean Reef Islands, two artificial islands in the bay of Panama City, on August 18, 2026. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) A participant runs in front of heifers, or young cows, during the Encierro del Pilon in the Navarrese town of Falces, northeastern Spain, on August 18, 2026. Participants of the Encierro del Pilon have to run in front of the heifers to guide them along a narrow, downhill path with the mountain wall on one side and the cliff on the other. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) (From left) Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Solly Msimanga, DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille and DA Federal Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis put up the party’s 2026 local government election slogan posters in Johannesburg, 19 August 2026. Picture: Lerato Thooe/The Citizen Activists in red-stained T-shirts take part in a die-in protest in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on August 19, 2026, against recent violent attacks by Israeli settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the West Bank has increased dramatically since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, which are illegal under international law, among some three million Palestinians in the territory. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) A “No Dumping” sign is surrounded by illegally dumped rubbish in Mapetla, Soweto, 18 August 2026. Illegal dumping remains a persistent problem in many Johannesburg communities. Photo: Jessica Nkuna/The Citizen Chidimma Adetshina at Cape Town Regional Court on August 19, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The former Miss South Africa contestant and the former Miss Universe Nigeria was arrested in June for entering the country illegally through the Lebombo border in Mozambique, despite being declared a prohibited person. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Asian workers enjoy cooling off from the summer heat in the water of Ciorogarla river, near Bucharest, Romania, on August 18, 2026. Romania has seen a significant influx of South Asian and Southeast Asian laborers in recent years to fill critical labor shortages in the construction and infrastructure sectors. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) Attendants in costumes present robot dogs from Vbot during the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing on August 19, 2026. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) Local informal trader Moguruse Tshepo Ntuli sits at his shoe repair stall in Soweto on 18 August 2026. Shoe repair is one of many services provided by informal traders who contribute to Johannesburg’s local economy. Picture: Jessica Nkuna/The Citizen A general view shows The Henderson commercial building in Hong Kong on August 19, 2026. (Photo by Dale DE LA REY / AFP) A farmer drives a tractor bearing a sign that reads, “Give farmers a future instead of a policy of extinction,” as he leads a convoy of tractors heading to the provincial government building in Assen to protest against the Dutch government’s nitrogen policy aimed at reducing national nitrogen pollution, in Peest, Netherlands, on August 19, 2026. (Photo by Marcel Jurian de Jong / ANP / AFP) Suspended Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on August 19, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Luana Labanca Najan joins photographers, content creators, and visitors at an event to celebrate World Photography Day at sunrise at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in New York City on August 19, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) JRA employees work inside a sewer pump at the corner of Alfred Nzo Street and 12th Avenue in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 18 August 2026. The JRA is responsible for maintaining and managing road infrastructure in the City of Johannesburg. Picture: Lerato Thooe/The Citizen Scrap collectors transport sacks of cardboard and plastic waste on a make-shift motorcycle-cart in Amritsar on August 18, 2026. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) A priest dances with a sacrificial goat during the annual Deodhani festival at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on August 19, 2026. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

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