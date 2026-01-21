24 hours in pictures, 21 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
David Kramer, Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis (Executive Mayor of Cape Town) and Jawaahier Petersen (Daughter of Taliep Petersen) at the first awarding of the Freedom of the City in Cape Town in almost a decade at City Hall on January 20, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Freedom of the City was awarded to Taliep Petersen (posthumously) and David Kramer, recognising their public service to Cape Town that is exceptionally meritorious or impactful, in any field of social, community or civic interest. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A member of the Syrian security forces speaks to a man as family members of detainees in Al-Aqtan prison on the outskirts of the northeastern Syrian city of Raqa gather outside the facility as they try to have news about their detained relatives on January 21, 2026. The government announced a new ceasefire with the Kurds after taking swathes of north and east Syria that had long been under the control of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The United States, which has long headed an international coalition and backed the Kurds against IS, said the purpose of its alliance with the SDF had largely ended years after they defeated the jihadists. Now, the United States was backing Syria’s new Islamist authorities who are seeking to extend their control across the country after years of civil war. (Photo by Bakr ALkasem / AFP)
An oil drilling machine is pictured at an oil field in Al-Hol, in the desert region of Hasakeh province on January 21, 2026. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)
Sporong informal settlement residents have been staying at Randgate Community Hall at Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, 21 January 2026, because of illegal mining activity in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Campaigners gather outside of the Scottish Parliament in protests against the Guga Hunt on January 21, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Today the Petitions Committee meets to discuss a petition against the guga hunt, a centuries old practice carried out on the remote Scottish island of Sula Sgeir, where a group of men from Ness “harvest” young gannet chicks, known as “guga.” Last year NatureScot granted the Men of Ness a license to harvest up to 500 birds, which they say is sustainable, while preserving the cultural significance of the hunt. Campaigners have demanded an end to the practice, calling it “blood sport,” and siting declining seabird numbers, which have been devastated by avian influenza in recent years. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Foreign tourists walk through the path of the torii gates of Fushimi Inari-Taisha Shrine, one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations on January 21, 2026 in Kyoto, Japan. The number of foreign tourists visiting Japan last year was 42.7 million, surpassing 40 million for the first time. Japan is closer to its goal of reaching 60 million foreign tourists by 2030. Kyoto is one of the most popular destinations for foreign tourists. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)
A disabled player rests as the Gaza Willpower Team conducts its training at the Palestinian Stadium, which continues to operate despite being heavily damaged by Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza on January 21, 2026. The team is composed entirely of athletes who have lost limbs and move with crutches. Despite the lack of proper fields and equipment, they continue their training and maintain their sporting activities. (Photo by Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu via Getty Images)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Siviwe Gwarube at the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre on January 21, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The gathering brings together senior education officials, policymakers, provincial education departments, development partners and sector experts to review progress, interrogate system- wide challenges, and collectively shape priorities aimed at improving learner outcomes across the education value chain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
The peloton rides through the Barossa Valley during stage one of the Tour Down Under UCI Men’s Cycling race in Adelaide on January 21, 2026. (Photo by Brenton Edwards / AFP)
An aerial view of the Cip Dam covered with snow and ice due to freezing cold weather in Elazig, Turkiye, on January 21, 2026. (Photo by Ismail Sen/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Pigeons are seen during cold weather in Ankara, Turkiye on January 21, 2026. (Photo by Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images)