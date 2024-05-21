24 hours in pictures, 21 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Ted Gram, a Poodle dressed as Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny poses during the “The Pet Gala” at AKC Museum of the dog in New York City on May 20, 2024. The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio designs recreates outfits from the Met Gala for pets. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures from a special Animal Blessing Night on the eve of Vesak Day at Thekchen Choling temple in Singapore, an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France and US President Joe Biden on the campaign trail.
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator (C) is removed after interrupting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 21 May 2024. Blinken is testifying in order to secure a 2025 budget request for the US Department of State. Picture: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
A Buddhist monk blesses a pet dog with a crystal stupa holding holy relics during a special Animal Blessing Night on the eve of Vesak Day at Thekchen Choling temple in Singapore, 21 May 2024. Over a thousand people and their pets gathered at Thekchen Choling temple for a special Animal Blessing Night on the eve of Vesak Day where ordained monks blessed the animals with holy relics. Vesak Day is celebrated by Buddhists all over the world, marking the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Gautama Buddha. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
A Palestinian man walks past rising smoke during an Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp, 21 May 2024. At least seven Palestinians including a doctor, a schoolteacher and two students, were killed and at least nine others injured on 21 May, after an Israeli army operation in the West Bank city of Jenin and its camp. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A Palestinian youth flashes the V for victory sign as he rides his bicycle next to burning tyres during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on May 21, 2024. Palestinian health officials said seven Palestinians were killed on May 21, in an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin, where an AFP correspondent reported masked gunmen later exchanged fire with Israeli forces. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Vehicles damaged by an Israeli bulldozer during an Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp, 21 May 2024. At least seven Palestinians including a doctor, a schoolteacher and two students, were killed and at least nine others injured on 21 May, after an Israeli army operation in the West Bank city of Jenin and its camp. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Mourners carry the coffin of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a funeral procession inside the Masumeh’s Shrine in Qom, Iran, 21 May 2024. Iranian president Raisi and seven others, among them foreign minister Amir-Abdollahian, were killed in a helicopter crash on 19 May 2024, after an official visit in Iran’s northwest near the border with Azerbaijan, the Iranian government confirmed. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 20 May announced a five-day public mourning following Raisi’s death. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMADREZA ALIMADADI/IRNA
Residents hold placards reading ‘No water No vote’ and buckets to protest over the inadequate water supply in Amritsar on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
Somalian-Norwegian model Rawdah Mohamed arrives for the screening of the film “Marcello Mio” at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
Rescuers work to pull a sunken minibus from a canal of the Nile River near Abu Ghaleb village in Egypt’s Giza governorate on May 21, 2024. At least 10 farm workers died in Egypt when a minibus plunged off a river ferry and into the Nile northwest of Cairo on May 21, the health ministry said. (Photo by AFP)
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts as he arrives to attend The Sovereign’s Garden Party, at Buckingham Palace, central London, on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
The wing of a Blue Tit is pictured as the bird leaves its nest in Portslade, southern England on May 20, 2024. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP)
An aerial view shows an aircraft on the tarmac of the flooded Salgado Filho International Airport in the city of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 20, 2024. – More than 600,000 people have been displaced by the heavy rain, flooding and mudslides that have ravaged the south of the state of Rio Grande do Sul for around two weeks. (Photo by Anselmo Cunha / AFP)
US President Joe Biden wears sunglasses as he takes a selfie with supporters after speaking about the PACT Act, which expands coverage for veterans exposed to toxic substances, at a YMCA in Nashua, New Hampshire, on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
