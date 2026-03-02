48 hours in pictures, 1 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People gather to mourn the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes, at a square in Tehran on March 1, 2026. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989 and sworn enemy of the West, was killed in the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack, sparking a new wave of retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran on March 1. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 27, 2026. Trump is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) Thandiswa Mazai at the inaugural Sankofa Heritage Festival at Carnival City on February 28, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The festival celebrates multi-award-winning artist, Thandiswa Mazwai's remarkable 30-year journey in music and her 50th birthday milestone.(Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) Performers take part in a traditional Chinese lion dance outside a shop during the celebrations of the Chinese New Year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Fire Horse in Cyrildene, Johannesburg on February 28, 2026. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP) Policemen walk past a burning armoured vehicle set on fire by Shiite Muslim protestors outside the US consulate in Karachi on March 1, 2026 after the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid US-Israel strikes. At least nine people were killed during pro-Iran protests at the United States consulate in the Pakistan megacity of Karachi on March 1, according to a hospital toll seen by AFP. (Photo by AFP) Anti-Iranian regime protesters wave the Iranian flag before the 1979 revolution with the Lion and Sun emblems, and chant slogans as thy gather on the Malieveld, in The Hague, on February 28, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, 2026, sending columns of smoke rising over Tehran as the Islamic republic retaliated with barrages of missiles across the region. (Photo by Phil Nijhuis / ANP / AFP) QJMotor-Pont Grup-MSi's Spanish rider Angel Piqueras crashes during the Moto2 race at the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) South African singer, songwriter, and record produce Jeremy Loops performs at the Windhoek Real Food Market at Kromdraai Creative Hub, Johannesburg, 28 February 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Explosions from projectile interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system are pictured over Tel Aviv on February 28, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, with Israel's public broadcaster reporting that the Iranian supreme leader had been targeted, as the Islamic republic retaliated with barrages of missiles at Gulf states and Israel. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) People mourn the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes, at a square in Tehran on March 1, 2026. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989 and sworn enemy of the West, was killed in the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack that extended into a second day on March 1, as the two powers seek to topple the Islamic republic. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) Smoke plumes rise following missile strikes in Tehran on March 1, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and US bases across the Gulf. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on February 28, 2026. Two loud blasts were heard in Tehran on February 28 morning by AFP journalists, and two plumes of thick smoke were seen over the centre and east of the Iranian capital. Israel's defence ministry announced it had launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran as sirens sounded in Jerusalem and people across the country received phone alerts about an "extremely serious" threat. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) Pride supporters and various groups walked to Green Point stadium during the Cape Town Pride Parade And Mardi Gras on February 28, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual parade marks the grand finale of a month-long Pride Festival dedicated to celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and raising awareness for the LGBTIQ+ community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)