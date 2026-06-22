24 hours in pictures, 22 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer comes out of 10 Downing Street with his wife Victoria before making a statement on his future on the morning of June 22, 2026, in London. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after fewer than two years in office in a term characterised by policy U-turns and deep public unpopularity. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)
A protester dressed in a traditional Zulu attire gestures during a protest by members of “March and March” Movement in Umlazi township south-west of Durban, on June 22, 2026. The country, one of Africa’s largest and most industrialised economies, has been on edge following weeks of sometimes violent xenophobic unrest that has left at least two people dead. Small but organised groups have issued an ultimatum for undocumented migrants to exit or face consequences, a demand with no legal force. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Malaysian honour guards march before a welcome ceremony for Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Federal Government office “Putra Perdana” in Putrajaya on June 22, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / POOL / AFP)
Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye (45) appears at Germiston Magistrate’s Court on June 22, 2026 in Germiston, South Africa. It is reported that the musician and TV personality faces charges of kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice after confronting an e-hailing driver in Edenvale. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
A man is cooling off on a jetty at a lido on Lake Ammersee on June 22, 2026 as temperatures reach 30 degrees celsius. (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / AFP)
This photograph shows food and drink waste on a street on the morning following the national annual street music festival ‘Fete de la Musique’ in Paris on June 22, 2026. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP)
Belgian fans gesture ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 21, 2026. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
A guest wearing an alien mask holds a mini-fan to cool down before the Thom Browne collection show at Milan’s Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2027, in Milan on June 22, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, 23 June2026, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, perjury and defeating the ends of justice following an alleged staged assassination attempt in Vosloorus. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A supporter of Colombia’s presidential candidate for the Defensores de la Patria movement, Abelardo de la Espriella, wearing a macaw hat, reacts after the first results of the presidential election runoff at the Ventana al Mundo monument in Barranquilla, Colombia, on June 21, 2026. Colombians voted on June 21 in a polarized presidential runoff that could reshape the country’s fragile peace process and relations with the United States, after the most violent election campaign in a decade. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
Security staff and cleaners protest outside the municipal offices on June 22, 2026 in Germiston, South Africa. The workers are demanding an end to service outsourcing, permanent employment with the municipality, and better working conditions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Competitors take part in a rice transplanting competition in a paddy set up inside a shopping mall in Ningbo, in China’s eastern Zhejiang Province on June 21, 2026. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
Swans swim in front of the central business district (CBD) of Western Australia’s capital city of Perth on June 22, 2026. Australia is checking for any sign of “entrenched” H5 bird flu in its wildlife after detecting the country’s first two cases, the government said. Scientists confirmed at the weekend they had found the disease in a migratory sea bird, a brown skua, in remote Western Australia. (Photo by Antony DICKSON / AFP)
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 21 June 2026