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24 hours in pictures, 22 June 2026

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

22 June 2026

06:30 pm

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Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A man throws a tire into a fire

A man throws a tire into a fire during clashes with police as demonstrators protest against the preliminary results of the presidential runoff election in Bogotá, Colombia, on June 21, 2026. A flamboyant US-backed lawyer who has never held public office narrowly won Colombia’s presidential runoff Sunday, swinging the country hard to the right on a promise to wage war against drug-running guerrilla groups. With more than 99 percent of polling centers reporting, Abelardo de la Espriella had 49.67 percent of the vote, an unassailable lead over his rival, left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda who trailed at 48.69 percent, according to official results. (Photo by Diego Cuevas / AFP)

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Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer comes out of 10 Downing Street with his wife Victoria before making a statement on his future on the morning of June 22, 2026, in London. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after fewer than two years in office in a term characterised by policy U-turns and deep public unpopularity. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)
A protester dressed in a traditional Zulu attire gestures during a protest
A protester dressed in a traditional Zulu attire gestures during a protest by members of “March and March” Movement in Umlazi township south-west of Durban, on June 22, 2026. The country, one of Africa’s largest and most industrialised economies, has been on edge following weeks of sometimes violent xenophobic unrest that has left at least two people dead. Small but organised groups have issued an ultimatum for undocumented migrants to exit or face consequences, a demand with no legal force. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Malaysian honour guards
Malaysian honour guards march before a welcome ceremony for Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Federal Government office “Putra Perdana” in Putrajaya on June 22, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / POOL / AFP)
Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye
Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye (45) appears at Germiston Magistrate’s Court on June 22, 2026 in Germiston, South Africa. It is reported that the musician and TV personality faces charges of kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice after confronting an e-hailing driver in Edenvale. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
A man is cooling off on a jetty at a lido
A man is cooling off on a jetty at a lido on Lake Ammersee on June 22, 2026 as temperatures reach 30 degrees celsius. (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / AFP)
street music festival 'Fete de la Musique'
This photograph shows food and drink waste on a street on the morning following the national annual street music festival ‘Fete de la Musique’ in Paris on June 22, 2026. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP)
Belgian fans
Belgian fans gesture ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 21, 2026. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
A guest wearing an alien mask
A guest wearing an alien mask holds a mini-fan to cool down before the Thom Browne collection show at Milan’s Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2027, in Milan on June 22, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
Oupa Brown Mogotsi
Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, 23 June2026, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, perjury and defeating the ends of justice following an alleged staged assassination attempt in Vosloorus. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A supporter of Colombia's presidential candidate
A supporter of Colombia’s presidential candidate for the Defensores de la Patria movement, Abelardo de la Espriella, wearing a macaw hat, reacts after the first results of the presidential election runoff at the Ventana al Mundo monument in Barranquilla, Colombia, on June 21, 2026. Colombians voted on June 21 in a polarized presidential runoff that could reshape the country’s fragile peace process and relations with the United States, after the most violent election campaign in a decade. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
Security Guards And Cleaners Protest Over Permanent Employment In Germiston
Security staff and cleaners protest outside the municipal offices on June 22, 2026 in Germiston, South Africa. The workers are demanding an end to service outsourcing, permanent employment with the municipality, and better working conditions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Competitors take part in a rice transplanting competition
Competitors take part in a rice transplanting competition in a paddy set up inside a shopping mall in Ningbo, in China’s eastern Zhejiang Province on June 21, 2026. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
Swans swim in front of the central business district
Swans swim in front of the central business district (CBD) of Western Australia’s capital city of Perth on June 22, 2026. Australia is checking for any sign of “entrenched” H5 bird flu in its wildlife after detecting the country’s first two cases, the government said. Scientists confirmed at the weekend they had found the disease in a migratory sea bird, a brown skua, in remote Western Australia. (Photo by Antony DICKSON / AFP)

MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 21 June 2026

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