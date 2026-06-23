24 hours in pictures, 23 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Norway’s fans cheer their team during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between Norway and Senegal at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 22, 2026. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP)
A South African supporter poses for a photo at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. According to the The World Cup Reputation Index survey, carried out by Cherry Data Signals, 5 200 US adult respondents across the tournament’s host cities has named South African fans among the world’s most colourful supporter cultures, particularly recognising them for their rhythm, colour and vuvuzela-style noise. South Africa ranked 5th in the Survey. The team plays South Korea on Thursday morning. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/AFP)
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon fitted with a laser sight while patrolling the market in the Old City of Nablus in the northern Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 23, 2026. Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and violence there has soared since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)
From left, Siyabonga Xaba, from Activation Squad, Adel Kriel from Hollard, 1986 Two Oceans Marathon winner and prostate cancer survivor Thulani Sibisi, Jorika Spies from the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Lucy Balona, spokesperson for Cansa pose with a cheque of R1.2m from proceeds raised by the Hollard Daredevil Run which raises awareness for prostate and testicular cancer. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A caring dog sitter cools off dogs in a mist fountain as France experiences a heatwave, in central Paris on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba walks with members along Ntokozweni Street in Dlamini 1, in Soweto, 23 June 2026, during his Joburg Mayoral Door to Door Campaign. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
People jump in the Trocadero Fountain near the Eiffel Tower during a heatwave in Paris on June 22, 2026. The latest bout of exceptionally high temperatures to hit Europe has seen outdoor events cancelled, transport disrupted, schools shut and office workers told to work from home, as the authorities issued health alerts to protect the elderly and vulnerable. In France, the epicentre of the weather anomaly, 54 of the country’s 96 mainland departments were on the highest heat alert, with temperatures forecast to climb up to 43C in the southwestern city of Bordeaux and 39C in the capital Paris, said national weather service Meteo-France. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Displaced women and children from Malawi board the first bus to leave at an abandoned municipality building on Mayor’s Walk in Pietermaritzburg on June 23, 2026 after fleeing their homes amid fears of xenophobic attacks and threats from anti-illegal immigration groups. The country, one of Africa’s largest and most industrialised economies, has been on edge following weeks of sometimes violent xenophobic unrest that has left at least two people dead. Small but organised groups have issued an ultimatum for undocumented migrants to exit or face consequences, a demand with no legal force. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
This photograph shows a lavender field in Valensole, southern France, on June 22, 2026. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Security guards stand underneath the flag pole located atop of Australia’s Federal Parliament building at sunset in Canberra on June 23, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
An Afghan worker sorts recyclable materials at a scrapyard in the Kolcha Abad village of Dand district, Kandahar province on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 22 June 2026