Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 23 June 2026

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

23 June 2026

06:47 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Jordanian football fans

Jordanian football fans cheer for their team as they gather to watch on giant screens the national team’s 2026 World Cup Group J football match against Algeria at Amman’s 2nd-century Roman amphitheatre early on June 23, 2026. (Photo by George SAIF / AFP)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News
Norway's fans cheer their team
Norway’s fans cheer their team during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between Norway and Senegal at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 22, 2026. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP)
A South African supporter
A South African supporter poses for a photo at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. According to the The World Cup Reputation Index survey, carried out by Cherry Data Signals, 5 200 US adult respondents across the tournament’s host cities has named South African fans among the world’s most colourful supporter cultures, particularly recognising them for their rhythm, colour and vuvuzela-style noise. South Africa ranked 5th in the Survey. The team plays South Korea on Thursday morning. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/AFP)
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon fitted with a laser sight while patrolling the market in the Old City of Nablus in the northern Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 23, 2026. Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and violence there has soared since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Hollard Daredevil Run cheque handover
From left, Siyabonga Xaba, from Activation Squad, Adel Kriel from Hollard, 1986 Two Oceans Marathon winner and prostate cancer survivor Thulani Sibisi, Jorika Spies from the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Lucy Balona, spokesperson for Cansa pose with a cheque of R1.2m from proceeds raised by the Hollard Daredevil Run which raises awareness for prostate and testicular cancer. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A caring dog sitter cools off dogs
A caring dog sitter cools off dogs in a mist fountain as France experiences a heatwave, in central Paris on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Herman Mashaba
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba walks with members along Ntokozweni Street in Dlamini 1, in Soweto, 23 June 2026, during his Joburg Mayoral Door to Door Campaign. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
People jump in the Trocadero Fountain
People jump in the Trocadero Fountain near the Eiffel Tower during a heatwave in Paris on June 22, 2026. The latest bout of exceptionally high temperatures to hit Europe has seen outdoor events cancelled, transport disrupted, schools shut and office workers told to work from home, as the authorities issued health alerts to protect the elderly and vulnerable. In France, the epicentre of the weather anomaly, 54 of the country’s 96 mainland departments were on the highest heat alert, with temperatures forecast to climb up to 43C in the southwestern city of Bordeaux and 39C in the capital Paris, said national weather service Meteo-France. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Displaced women and children from Malawi
Displaced women and children from Malawi board the first bus to leave at an abandoned municipality building on Mayor’s Walk in Pietermaritzburg on June 23, 2026 after fleeing their homes amid fears of xenophobic attacks and threats from anti-illegal immigration groups. The country, one of Africa’s largest and most industrialised economies, has been on edge following weeks of sometimes violent xenophobic unrest that has left at least two people dead. Small but organised groups have issued an ultimatum for undocumented migrants to exit or face consequences, a demand with no legal force. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
lavender field in Valensole
This photograph shows a lavender field in Valensole, southern France, on June 22, 2026. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Australia's Federal Parliament building
Security guards stand underneath the flag pole located atop of Australia’s Federal Parliament building at sunset in Canberra on June 23, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
An Afghan worker sorts recyclable materials
An Afghan worker sorts recyclable materials at a scrapyard in the Kolcha Abad village of Dand district, Kandahar province on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 22 June 2026

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Idac is hell-bent to arrest’: Dispute intensifies over Crime Intelligence officials saga
News ‘He didn’t pay me back’: Mkhwanazi’s ‘ex’ claims EMPD chief always asked her for money
Courts SCA sets aside court order to repatriate former Zambian president Edgar Lungu’s remains
News Raw sewage still flows into Vaal three years after R70 million fine
News ‘A response to fear’: Immigration expert’s grim warning on treatment of undocumented foreigners

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News