24 hours in pictures, 24 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Revolution Abare Gwaaah supporters march against illegal migration on June 24, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group is demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave the country and are pressuring the government for stricter border controls amid ongoing public frustration over high unemployment and crime rates. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Children cool off in the fountains of City Park on June 24, 2026 in Bradford, United Kingdom. The Met Office has upgraded an extreme heat warning to red for six regions of England and Wales on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with amber warnings in effect since Monday. Temperatures are forecast to rise above 30C for several consecutive days, posing intense heat risks for vulnerable people and infrastructure. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A municipal worker fumigates a house during a dengue prevention campaign in Colombo on June 24, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
A woman takes a picture in Manezhnaya square among Russian flags decorations in central Moscow on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Igor IVANKO / AFP)
The reinstallation of the 2024 Olympic cauldron designed by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, tethered to a balloon, hovers above the Tuileries garden with the moon in the background, in Paris on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP)
Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on June 24, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Democratic Republic of Congo’s supporter Michel Kuka Mboladinga, pays tribute to Democratic Republic of Congo’s late prime minister Patrice Lumumba, by remaining motionless ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Democratic Republic of Congo at the Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP)
Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma briefs the media during a joint civil address on illegal immigration at Protea Hotel on June 24, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has approached the private security industry to bolster operations ahead of the 30 June protests against undocumented foreign nationals. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Structural damage is seen beneath the support structures of the M2 highway bridge near End Street extension in Johannenesburg, 24 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Members of an honour guard prepare before the arrival of Canada’s Defence Minister David McGuinty for a meeting with Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the Ministry of Defence in Tokyo on June 24, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
People stand in the water near mangrove trees during sunset at Walakiri beach in Waingapu, East Sumba, East Nusa Tenggara on June 24, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
A fan wearing a mask of Argentina’s footballer Lionel Messi dances as he celebrates his birthday in Kolkata on June 24, 2026. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
A flamingo rests at a water pond at Dortmund Zoo in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 24, 2026 (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
US rapper, artist and fashion designer Pharrell Williams leaves after presenting creations for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, on June 23, 2026. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 23 June 2026