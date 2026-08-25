24 hours in pictures, 25 August 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh marking the ninth anniversary of their mass exodus from Myanmar, Palestinians surveying the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, and a wildfire burning across the hills of Little Falls in Roodepoort. These are some of the compelling images from around South Africa and the world.

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A veld fire is seen burning across the hills in Little Falls, Roodepoort, 23 August 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Rohingya refugees gather at a camp in Cox’s Bazar to mark the ninth anniversary of their mass exodus from Myanmar following a military crackdown in Rakhine State, on August 25, 2026 in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The refugees take part in a rally during the ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ observance, carrying banners and placards with messages calling for justice, recognition and accountability. (Photo by Abdul Goni/Anadolu via Getty Images) Hasan Keskin, 72, poses in a symbolic warrior costume while holding a ceremonial battle axe during events marking the 955th anniversary of the Malazgirt Victory, (Battle of Manzikert), on August 24, 2026 in Ahlat, Bitlis, Turkiye. The 1071 Battle of Manzikert is regarded as a major turning point in Anatolian history, paving the way for increased Turkic settlement in the region following the Seljuk victory over the Byzantine Empire. Keskin, who traveled from the Tavas district of Denizli, completed his military service in Malazgirt, Mus, in 1974 and has since sought to keep alive his admiration for Sultan Alparslan and the spirit associated with the historic victory. (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu via Getty Images) A statue is left amid the remains of a home burned by the Hawk Fire in Reno, Nevada on August 24, 2026. Tens of thousands of people looked set to spend another night away from home on August 24 as a wind-driven fire bore down on the western US city of Reno. Schools were shuttered as smoke swathed the city in Nevada, near the California border, home to around 280,000 people. Around 24,000 were still under evacuation orders on Monday, officials said, down from over 40,000 at its peak. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) A large billboard bearing the slogan ‘Great Victory’ in both Persian and English is seen displayed at Rah Ahen Square in Tehran, Iran, on August 25, 2026. The display comes as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a new campaign of ‘economic exclusion’ aimed at severing Iran’s financial lifelines, warning that foreign nations and entities continuing trade with Tehran face severe secondary sanctions. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images) Firefighting aircraft and helicopters battle a forest fire on the slopes of Mount Polizo near Trapani on the Italian island of Sicily, on August 24, 2026. Emergency teams launched an aerial operation, deployed three helicopters and two firefighting planes to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading across the forested terrain. (Photo by Alberto Lo Bianco/Anadolu via Getty Images) Reagan Cheslin Collis, 23, Jamal Meyer, 24, and Elvino Levert Crafford, 27, appear at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on 25 August 2026 during their bail application on charges relating to the murders of two Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit officers and two civilian women. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on August 24, 2026. Gaza remains gripped by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since October 10. The war flattened swathes of the territory, displaced most of the population at least once, and left hundreds of thousands of people living in tents and temporary shelters. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) A general view shows the Panama-flagged cruise ship MSC Divina docked at Marmaris Port in Mugla, Turkiye, on August 25, 2026. The 333-meter vessel arrived from Kusadasi in Aydin with 4,239 tourists and berthed at the port’s main pier. (Photo by Durmus Genc/Anadolu via Getty Images) People play in the snow as low temperatures affects several regions of the country in La Cumbre, on outskirt of La Paz, Bolivia, on August 24, 2026 (Photo by Jorge Mateo Romay Salinas/Anadolu via Getty Images) Visitors carry falcons during the 4th Kuwait exhibition for falcons, falconry accessories, land and sea travel, in Kuwait City on August 25, 2026. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) A view of damage as Palestinians inspect the rubble and damage to their homes following an Israeli attack on the Bureij Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip, on August 25, 2026. The Israeli army carried out the attack after issuing an evacuation warning, violating the ceasefire. Homes targeted in the attack were completely destroyed, while surrounding buildings were heavily damaged. (Photo by Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images) Police in firefighting gear extinguish a peatland fire at Tambang in Kampar, Riau province, on August 25, 2026. (Photo by WAHYUDI / AFP) Adv Chris MacAdam testifies at the Khampepe Commission Of Inquiry at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on August 25, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) A motorist wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in New Delhi on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) Thick smoke rises over residential areas after Israeli forces detonated explosives at civilian homes despite the ceasefire in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, Palestine on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images) Lightning strikes in the arcus cloud over the Bay of Angels in the French Riviera city of Nice, southeastern France, on August 24, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) In this image released on August 25, Giulia Gwinn of FC Bayern Muenchen poses during a photo shoot for Paulaner on August 24, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images for Paulaner) Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Sana’a, Yemen, during celebrations marking Mawlid an-Nabi, the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, on August 24, 2026. Across the capital, historic mosques, public squares, and city streets were illuminated with vibrant green lights as residents gathered to watch coordinated fireworks displays celebrating the religious occasion. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via Getty Images) Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on August 25, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Afghan children ride a bicycle at a village in the Dand district of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

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