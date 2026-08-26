24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring devastating flash floods sweeping through Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district, thousands of revellers taking part in Spain’s iconic La Tomatina festival, and fans gathering in Tennessee to pay tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton following her death. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.

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Screen recordings of surveillance camera footage posted on Chinese social media platforms, reportedly show destruction caused as flash flooding hits the Gyirong Port in the Tibet Autonomous Region on August 26, 202, as people (Down) run to escape. The location in the footage was verified by AFP using satellite and streetview data, but original posts could not be identified. The videos have subsequently been removed from Chinese social media platforms. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday, 26 August, that “a mudslide disaster on the Nepalese side resulted in major casualties and missing people at the Gyirong Port.” (Photo by UNKNOWN / AFP) Rescue personnel carry a person affected by flash floods at Devghat in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. Massive flooding killed eight people in Nepal on August 26, as Chinese state media reported “major casualties” from a mudslide at a Tibet trade hub on China’s side of the nations’ shared border. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP) An aftermath view of flash flood and mudslides on the Nepal-China border on August 26, 2026 in Nuwakot, Nepal. The death toll from a devastating flash flood on the border climbed to 97 as at least 384 tourists and travelers, as well as soldiers and police, were reported missing. (Photo by Safal Prakash Shrestha/Anadolu via Getty Images) Pedestrians walk in a park in the eastern city of Kharkiv on August 25, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) South African harpist Gaylen-Rose Sales performs during the official media launch of the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra’s tour in Johannesburg on 26 August 2026. The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, South Africa’s first national orchestra established in the democratic era, was launched in 2022 as part of the implementation of the Revised White Paper on Arts, Culture and Heritage. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) glides through the waters off Monemvasia, Greece, with the medieval castle town rising above the sea, on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Will VASSILOPOULOS / AFP) Followers of the Tijaniyya brotherhood ride a donkey-drawn cart as they head to gather for the commemoration al-Mawlid al-Nabi, marking the birth of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed according to the Islamic calendar, in Tivaouane on August 25, 2026. In Senegal, the annual celebration in Tivaouane is one of the country’s largest Muslim religious gatherings, attracting thousands of pilgrims because the city is a major spiritual centre of the Tijaniyya Sufi brotherhood. (Photo by Patrick MEINHARDT / AFP) Participants take part in the 79th annual ‘La Tomatina’ Festival in Bunol, Valencia, Spain on August 26, 2026. Participants throw 120 tons of tomatoes distributed by trucks. (Photo by Jose Miguel Fernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images) A woman walks next to the body of a dead whale stranded on the beach in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) Participants pull Hirosaki Castle using ropes to its original position following repair works in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture on August 26, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille unveils the party’s new Johannesburg election campaign billboard in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on 26 August 2026. The billboard highlights one of the DA’s key campaign messages ahead of the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Jessica Nkuna/The Citizen SK Rapid fans inside the stadium before the UEFA Conference League 2026/27 Play Off Round Second Leg match between SK Rapid and Heart of Midlothian at Weststadion on August 26, 2026 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images) Dolly Parton fans are seen taking photos at the Wings Of Wander mural on August 25, 2026 in Sevierville, Tennessee. Parton passed away on August 25, 2026 at the age of 80. (Photo by Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) Images are displayed in tribute to Dolly Parton on August 26, 2026 in London, England. Country music star Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images) Villagers participate in a sacrificial activity during Zhongyuan Festival in Shanwei, Guangdong Province of China on August 26, 2026. Every year during the Zhongyuan Festival, towering deity statues are erected in the village for sacrificial rites honoring wandering spirits, as tens of thousands of people gather to pay tribute to the departed and pray for peace and well-being for the entire community. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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