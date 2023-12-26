24 hours in pictures, 26 December 2023
Our Picture Editors selectors the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A Newcastle United’s fan wearing a mask of The Grinch attends the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 26, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
A mosque is seen surrounded by floodwaters following heavy rain in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat on December 26, 2023. – Floods caused by intense rainfall have affected tens of thousands of people in Thailand’s deep south, officials said December 25, with some roads and railway lines forced to close. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP)
Palestinians mourn over the bodies of Ahmad Yaghi, 17, and Ibrahim al-Titi, 31, who were killed during an Israeli army incursion in the al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, during their funeral on December 26, 2023, amid the continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
Nottingham Forest’s New Zealand striker #11 Chris Wood (R) fights for the ball with Newcastle United’s Brazilian striker #07 Joelinton during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 26, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
An Israeli navy missile boat patrols in the Red Sea off the coast of Israel’s southern port city of Eliat on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
An aerial view shows a swimming pool surrounded by the flood waters of the river Ruhr in Essen, western Germany on December 26, 2023. – The risk of flooding is increasing in several regions of Germany due to rising water levels in many rivers following heavy rain, emergency services said on December 26. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, (L-R) Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon visit the Catherine Palace in the Tsarskoe Selo Museum, outside Saint Petersburg, during CIS leaders meeting on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Vladimir SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP)
A digital board shows a message that play has been stopped by bad light during the first day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, 2023. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
People walk past a New Year decoration – Kremlin Star, bearing a Z letter, a insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, in front of the Monument dedicated to Heroes of the WWI, in western Moscow, on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
Shepherds herd a flock of sheep along a road past buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 26, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)
A general view shows people at a beach in Hulhumale on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Afrah MOHAMED / AFP)
Children run next to a paraglider wearing Santa Claus costume landing to deliver gifts to refugee children from Karabakh region, near the village of Akunk, outside Yerevan, on December 26, 2023, as part of “ParaSanta”, an event organised by the Armenian Paragliding Club. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP)
Buddhist devotees hold flowers before offering prayers on the occasion of ‘Poya’ a religious festival to mark the full moon, at the Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Kelaniya on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Visitors inspect a cargo container that was washed ashore the Danish west coast at Tranum beach in North Jutland, Denmark on December 26, 2023. – The contents of 46 containers were lost overboard from the ship Mayview Maersk during storm Pia and were washed ashore along the northern part of Denmark’s North Sea shoreline. (Photo by Claus Bjoern Larsen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
Afghan men play games on PlayStation 4 in Pul-e-Khumri city of Baghlan province on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Atif ARYAN / AFP)
This photograph taken on December 26, 2023, shows the dome of St Peter’s Basilica next to the Christmas tree in Vatican City. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)