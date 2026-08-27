24 hours in pictures, 27 August 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring violent protests in Jakarta as demonstrators demand tougher action against corruption, a firefighting helicopter battling a blaze at a warehouse following an air attack near Kyiv, and devastating flash floods in Nepal that left homes submerged in sludge and hundreds of people unaccounted for. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.

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A protester throws a projectile next to a burning pile of posters and banners during a demonstration urging lawmakers to immediately pass an asset forfeiture law for corrupt officials outside the Parliament building in Jakarta on August 27, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) Revellers participate in the “Tomatina” annual food-battle in the Spanish eastern town of Bunol, on August 26, 2026. (Photo by Jose JORDAN / AFP) An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026. Nepal’s disaster agency said that 823 people remained out of contact on August 27, more than 24 hours after a deadly flood tore through the border region with Tibet. (Photo by Prabin RANABHAT / AFP) This photograph shows a damaged house as a firefighting helicopter carries a load of water to extinguish a fire at a warehouse following an air attack near Boryspil, Kyiv region on August 27, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko / AFP) 800 UCT students marched from NSFAS on the Foreshore to Parliament on August 27, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The students are protesting against financial exclusion, fee blocks, student debt, and housing shortages(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) An aerial view of the Serigne Babacar Sy Mosque and Grande Mosquee de Tivaouane during the commemoration of al-Mawlid al-Nabi, marking the birth of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed according to the Islamic calendar, in Tivaouane on August 25, 2026. In Senegal, the annual celebration in Tivaouane is one of the countrys largest Muslim religious gatherings, attracting thousands of pilgrims because the city is a major spiritual centre of the Tijaniyya Sufi brotherhood. (Photo by Patrick MEINHARDT / AFP) A view of Marshall’s Beach and Golden Gate Bridge during warm weather in San Francisco, California, United States on August 26, 2026. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) A new born baby was found in a wheelie bin in the informal settlement of Vrygrond, located near Muizenberg on August 27, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the Muizenberg South African Police Services have registered an inquest docket for further investigation. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A woman writes the initials of Dolly Parton in chalk as she visits a mural of Parton in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 26, 2026. Parton, the country music star who rose from grinding poverty in Tennessee to become a rhinestone-studded cultural icon with hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” has died at 80, her family said on August 25, 2026. Parton was more than a singer — she wrote 3,000 songs, acted in major Hollywood films and donated millions of dollars to charities in her home state and beyond. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) The Sturgeon Moon rises over the Midtown Manhattan skyline in New York, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, on August 26, 2026. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images) A pile of illegally dumped rubbish lies outside a stall as a pedestrian walks past in Newclare, Johannesburg, 27 August 2026. Illegal dumping continues to pose a major environmental and public health hazard in South Africa, with piles of waste creating unsanitary conditions in informal settlements. Picture: Jessica Nkuna A man walks past a boat swept onto a road by heavy rains in Himi, Toyama Prefecture on August 27, 2026. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appears at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for murder and extradition case on August 27, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Tshuma is reportedly accused of killing his wife and two children at their home in Bedfordshire before fleeing. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) A vendor shows off some of his rings for sale at the gemstone market in the Maidan district of central Baghdad on August 27, 2026. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), led by Federal Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis and senior party leaders, takes part in a stakeholder engagement and mini-rally in Durban on 27 August 2026, ahead of the 4 November 2026 Local Government Elections. Hill-Lewis and DA leaders engaged with community stakeholders, civic organisations and party supporters as the DA steps up its election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal An abandoned building now occupied by homeless people stands at Pieter Roos Park in Johannesburg on 27 August 2026. Named after former Johannesburg mayor Pieter Roos, the park is a major recreational space connecting the Parktown, Berea and Hillbrow areas. The building highlights concerns around the deterioration and safety of public spaces in the inner city. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A cosplayer is pictured at the Gamescom video games trade fair on the fair grounds in Cologne, western Germany, on August 27, 2026. The 2026 edition of the vast Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, Germany, had its opening night on August 25, 2025 and will be running from August 26 to 30, 2026. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) A bird rests on a tree at Pieter Roos Park in Johannesburg, 27 August 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

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