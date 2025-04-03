24 hours in pictures, 3 April 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A man walks past paintings on display for sale on the street in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 April 2025. The temperature rose to 13 degrees Celsius in the Russian capital. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

US Army equipment is being repatriated from Esbjerg Harbor, during Operation Raven Assistor, in Esbjerg, Denmark, 03 April 2025. Cargo ships received by Danish and US military personnel are used for the planned repatriation of US Army equipment and materials that have been used in exercise activities on NATO's eastern flank. Picture: EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup A Thai soldier checks uniforms of members of the royal guard before a welcoming ceremony for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not in picture) at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 April 2025. Modi arrived in Bangkok to attend the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT People line up for food aid being distributed in Sagaing on April 3, 2025, following the March 28 earthquake. The shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28 flattened buildings across Myanmar, killing more than 3,000 people and making thousands more homeless. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP) DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille and DA Finance Spokesperson Dr Mark Burke MP during the DA media briefing on filing court papers challenging the passed VAT budget at Western Cape High Court on April 03, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Democratic Alliance (DA) is challenging, among other things, parliament's passing of the 2025/26 budget fiscal framework. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Protesters holding placards gather outside the offices of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) in Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 April 2025. The demonstrators from the SA BDS Coalition coal embargo campaign protested against the alleged export of coal from South Africa to Israel, denouncing Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip and claim the coal is aiding Israel by fueling the country's electricity supply. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Workers place one of the two decorative sculptures of Lions, by the master coiner Johann Gottlieb Prang, after restoration to the Palace Pier of the Admiralty embankment in St. Petersburg, Russia, 03 April 2025. The Lion sculptures are made according to models similar to plaster casts of the Florentine lions, hollow inside and consist of copper plates 1-3 mm thick. The lions were installed on the Palace Pier in 1832. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV A girl gestures as Palestinian children line up to collect a meal at a free food distribution point in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on April 3, 2025. International charities working in Gaza warn that its 2.4 million people cannot endure more shortages after many of them were displaced multiple times during the devastating military campaign Israel launched in response to Hamas's October 2023 attack. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) Competitors in action during the Men's Kite event at the 54th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofia sailing regatta held at Palma de Majorca, Spain, 02 April 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIQUEL A. BORRAS Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni (L) with the new JMPD Chief Patrick Jaca during his inauguration at Johannesburg Stadium, 3 April 2025, for the position that has been vacant for five years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Racegoers enjoy the weather on the opening day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 3, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) A woman walks past an Apple store in Beijing on April 3, 2025. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)