Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 30 December 2025

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

30 December 2025

09:55 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A group of shamans and healers

A group of shamans and healers from the coastal, Andean and Amazonian regions of Peru hold images of (L-R) North Korean leader Kim Hong-Un, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and China’s President Xi Jinping, while performing end-of-year rituals and predictions in front of the sea in Chorrillos, Lima province, Peru, on December 29, 2025. (Photo by Connie FRANCE / AFP)

Durban pier sunrise
The sun rises as birds fly over the uShaka Marine Pier, south of Durban on 30 December, a day before the New Year’s Festivities begin worldwide. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Rotterdam prepares for National Fireworks display on Erasmus Bridge
Preparations are underway in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 30 December 2025, for the National Fireworks display, which will be set off on the Erasmus Bridge on New Year’s Eve. The grand fireworks show on one of Rotterdam’s most famous bridges has been held for more than fifteen years. Picture: EPA/IRIS VAN DEN BROEK
A Zulu traditional dancer
A Zulu traditional dancer performs for Joburg shoppers ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, 30 December 2025, in Ferreirasdorp, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Costa Rica's Zapote festivities underway for the 2025-2026 season
A man in costume is gored by a bull during a bullfight at the Zapote festivities in San Jose, Costa Rica, 29 December 2025. The festivities take place from 25 December 2025 to 04 January 2026. Picture: EPA/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS
Joburg residents queue to buy fireworks
Joburg residents queue to buy fireworks from the China Fireworks shop in Commissioner Street, 30 December 2025, ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Nepal's Gurung ethnic group celebrates the Tamu Lhosar new year festival in Kathmandu
A group of Nepalese indigenous people from the Gurung community wearing traditional attire perform during the ‘Tamu Lhosar’ New Year festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 December 2025. Tamu Lhosar is the new year festival celebrated by the Gurung people, the indigenous people living in the high altitude foothills of Nepal. The Nepali government announced a public holiday to recognize the prominent festival of the community. Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Georgian farmers sell foodstuff
Georgian farmers sell foodstuff at a street market in Tbilisi on December 29, 2025, ahead of the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)
People gather in Judean Desert to witness rare Qumran flash flood
People celebrate as they witness the first flash flood of the season surging through the Qumran riverbed in the Judean Desert, near the Dead Sea, West Bank, 29 December 2025, on a stormy day in the region. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Joburg residents buy fireworks
Joburg residents buy fireworks from the Sui Hing Hong shop in Commissioner Street, 30 December 2025, ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Buddhist monks continue pilgrimage
Venerable Monk Bhikkhu Pannakara greets well-wishers while leading a group of Buddhist monks during their 2,300-mile peace walk in Fayetteville, Georgia, USA, 29 December 2025. The monks, from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, Texas, are on a planned 120-day ‘Walk for Peace’ to Washington, DC, to promote peace, loving-kindness, compassion, mindful awareness, unity, and healing. Picture: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Devotees of lemanja renew their wishes with offerings on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro
A woman walks in the sea during a religious ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 29 December 2025. Hundreds of followers of Afro-Brazilian religions gathered to offer gifts to lemanja, considered the mother of the orishas, sovereign of the waters, and protector of sailors. Picture: EPA/Andre Coelho
Unions resume protests against fuel subsidy withdrawal in Bolivia
A person looks on during a protest organized by unions affiliated with the Bolivian Workers’ Union (COB) and miners’ groups in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 29 December 2025. Demonstrators protested a decree withdrawing a fuel subsidy that had been in place for more than 20 years. Picture: EPA/JORGE ABREGO

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 29 December 2025

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Deadly initiation season: 41 deaths, parents arrested for falsifying children’s ages
Lotto PowerBall and PowerBall Plus close out 2025 with R132 million jackpot tonight
News What’s that smell? Joburg Water issues alert over possible water contamination
News The aftermath of Senzo Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter, one year later
Opinion MINISTER REPORT CARD: Gwarube’s year of bold reforms and bruising battles — but who exactly is benefiting?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp