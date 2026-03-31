24 hours in pictures, 31 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

NASA’s Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft rest on Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on March 31, 2026, ahead of the crewed lunar mission. The first window to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida opens Wednesday, April 1 at 6:24 pm (22:24 GMT), and NASA officials said the countdown began at 4:44 pm. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) Penitents of the “Cristo de la Buena Muerte” (Christ of the Good Death) brotherhood take part in their Holy Monday procession during Holy Week in the northwestern Spanish town of Zamora on March 31, 2026. Spain’s colourful Holy Week celebrations started this week, featuring centuries-old processions of the faithful carrying flower-covered floats topped with statues of Christ or the Virgin Mary that draw huge crowds. Organised by various religious brotherhoods, or “confradias”, the parades are held across the country in the week leading up to Easter Sunday, which this year in the Roman Catholic Church falls on April 5, 2026. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP) Members of the Progressive Forces during the protest at the Nigerian Embassy on March 31, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. This protest follows reports of the installation of Nigerian national, Solomon Ogbonna Eziko as an ‘Igbo King’ in KuGompo in the Eastern Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Motorists wait in queues to fill their tanks at a petrol station in Florida, Johannesburg, 31 March 2026, ahead of the latest fuel price increase. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Lyn Kennedy, left, and Val Groenewald take selfies among the cosmos flowers at Delta Park, Johannesburg, 30 March 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers walk with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Mfuleni township in Cape Town on March 31, 2026. This is part of the preparations for the SANDF to play a supporting role to the South African Police Service(SAPS) in crime prevention operations, under the name of Operation Prosper. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) People photograph cherry blossoms along a river in Tokyo on March 31, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) A woman takes part in the annual spring carnival parade in Mexico City on March 29, 2026. (Photo by Carl de Souza / AFP) A man is illuminated as he looks up at a large neon sign in Shinjuku City, Tokyo on March 30, 2026. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) A visitor walks in a field of “Tulipani Italiani” tulips at the “Agriturismo Cascina DUC” farm, in Grugliasco, near Turin on March 31, 2026. The Tulipani Italiani you-pick garden was launched by Netherlands’ Nitsuhe Wolanios and her companion Edwin Koeman: with an entrance fee, visitors visit the garden, pick tulips and relax. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) A drag queen performer looks on during a public performance inside an underground parking that is used as a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv on March 31, 2026. Israel’s emergency services said March 31, that eight people with minor injuries were evacuated to hospitals in the Tel Aviv area, where police reported falling munitions fragments after an alert for incoming Iranian missiles. Six of the injured were treated in the city of Bnei Brak, which is largely populated by ultra-Orthodox Jews, according to Magen David Adom, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) Israeli security forces use water cannon to disperse protesters that had gathered outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on March 31, 2026, during a demonstration against the passing of a law allowing for the death penalty against Palestinians. Under the new law passed the Knesset late on March 30, Palestinians in the West Bank convicted by military courts of carrying out deadly attacks classified as “terrorism” will face the death penalty as a default sentence. Because Palestinians in the territory are automatically tried in Israeli military courts, the measure effectively creates a separate and harsher legal track. In Israeli civilian courts, the law allows for either death or life imprisonment for those convicted of killing with intent to harm the state. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) Weapons seized from Maoist rebels and fighters upon their surrender are displayed at a police facility in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh state’s Bastar division on March 31, 2026. Indian police on March 31 displayed large caches of arms and ammunition seized from Maoist rebels, a day after officials declared the six-decade-long insurgency was over following a sustained security crackdown. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP) Street vendors sell their products at the Grand Bazaar in Tehran on March 30, 2026. US President Donald Trump pushed concerns about surging world prices aside on March 30 and threatened to destroy Iran’s oil wells, power plants and main export terminal if Tehran does not quickly accept a peace deal. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) A windsurfer jumps over the waves during a strong mistral wind in Marseille, south-eastern France, on March 30, 2026. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) This aerial view shows Estancia La Guitarra (The Guitar Farm), surrounded by cornfields near General Levalle in the south of Cordoba province, Argentina, on March 30, 2026. A labor of love created by the late Pedro Martin Ureta in memory of his wife, Graciela Yraizoz, the giant figure was planted beginning in 1979 with more than 7,000 cypress and eucalyptus trees, forming a guitar 1,100 meters long and 400 meters wide – visible only from the air. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best